Comal County Commissioners clarified recent decisions to withhold partial payments to the company overseeing construction of the new county jail, and send a message to the firm representing county interests in the project.
On Thursday, County Judge Sherman Krause said the point was to enhance communications with Yates/Sundt, which failed to meet its Dec. 11 contracted completion date, and Broaddus and Associates, which the county claims holds in default for not keeping track of the project.
“We’re not withholding payment from (Yates/Sundt), but what we’re doing is withholding a dollar amount, $2,000 a day, for each day they’re beyond the completion date,” Krause said. “We’re holding that money back. We’re not taking action yet on liquidated damages.”
Commissioners on Dec. 26 approved the action against Yates/Sundt and authorized Krause to send a default letter to Broaddus and Associates, the Austin-based firm hired by the county to oversee on-site operations.
“What it says is that they are not performing certain aspects of the contract,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said of the notice. Without going into details, Krause added, “We felt there were duties they needed to perform in representing the county.”
Yates/Sundt, originally contracted to complete the $72 million jail by mid-2019, is behind on finishing the 585-bed facility at South Water Lane and Interstate 35. In April, the company and county mutually agreed to separate the sheriff’s office renovation component from the overall project, revising the deal to complete the jail by September for $64.4 million.
However, the company, in subsequent change orders approved by commissioners, extended deadlines into October, then into November, and finally to Dec. 11, the date the county could begin charging a $2,000 daily penalty. The company’s substantial completion date is March 11.
“Substantial completion means that everything’s finished and all of the permits are in place from the city of New Braunfels and Texas Commission on Jail Standards,” Krause said, adding after that, equipment must be tested and personnel trained before offenders can be transferred from the old jail into the new lockup.
Yates/Sundt’s Scott Pitt, division manager, and Kenny Bush, spokesperson, said the company is committed to the project, which Pitt said was “85% to 90% complete.” Pitt said work is being completed on HVAC systems and security equipment has been being installed and now being tested.
“We’ve got over 20 people working on those right now,” he said. “Everything in that regard is normal.”
However, Webb and Krause said Yates/Sundt recently said another change order is coming but the county hasn’t yet received details.
“They have told us they are working on one that might add additional days, but we haven’t seen it,” Krause said. “Whether it could potentially affect the schedule – we really don’t know.”
Pitt confirmed a change order was in the works but had few details, only to say it would not delay the substantial completion target, which he said “hasn’t moved since April or May.”
“Mid-March has always been the (targeted) substantial date and that’s where we still are,” he said. “We are currently working on a change order that does have a time extension … it modifies the contracted completion date, from Dec. 11 to January.”
Pitt said he and county officials have discussed various aspects of the project in recent weeks, which he plans to continue when he visits here. Pitt said he wasn’t aware of any additional costs involved with completing the jail on time and on budget.
When asked about its default notice on Friday, Broaddus and Associates spokesperson Dustin Stewart deferred comment to principal Scott Broaddus. Neither returned several subsequent voice mail requests placed Friday afternoon.
Pitt and Bush reiterated Yates/Sundt is not in default of its agreement and the county has continued payments – though Pitt confirmed the company is aware it is being assessed the $2,000 daily penalty, which began accruing on Dec. 12.
Krause said for the time being, the funds are only being withheld. Commissioners will ultimately decide whether they become permanent as part of liquidated damages against the contractor.
“As we close out this project, things are positive – the contractors are positive and things are going along well,” Pitt said. “We just want to turn over a building that’s of high quality, with work performed (under safe conditions) that allow our people to get home at night.
“We’re in the final few months, and the lines of communication are open with the county as we work collaboratively to complete the project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.