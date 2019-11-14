Despite the chilly drizzle, Alex Willyard, 8, looks up toward the gray sky, reaching his hand out to the next rung of an aluminum ladder. Wearing a green harness attached to a belaying rope over his puffy jacket, Willyard slowly makes his way up to a telephone pole with studs on it. His blonde hair is tucked beneath a green helmet, his blue eyes focused intently upward.
He climbs 10, 20, 30 feet into the air before perching perilously on the top of the pole and jumping out toward a trapeze he just barely misses. He is gently lowered down by the belay and de-harnessed.
“That was so scary!” Willyard yells, as he runs over to a small campfire his fellow third graders are standing around.
It’s children like Willyard, a student at Ft. Sam Houston Elementary School, who get to try out experiences like a high-ropes course thanks to Mission Creek Academy — a nonprofit that takes military kids on outdoor adventures for little to no cost.
“We’re just over a year old as an organization,” said Amy Voorhies, strategic planning director for Mission Creek Academy. “We work with kids on building seven ‘peaks,’ or core values, like courage, integrity, perseverance, confidence, etcetera.”
Through day adventures like visiting the high ropes course at
