Comal County Commissioners will consider approving a change order for the county jail project and improvements at county park facilities during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
Yates/Sundt Joint Venture, contractor for the new jail, submitted a request for commissioners
to approve another $84,249 for installing and removing mats for cranes at the construction site — all coming from company contingency in the project.
Yates/Sundt projects it is close to completing the 585-bed facility at South Water Lane and Interstate 35. When it missed a contracted targeted completion date of Dec. 11, commissioners voted to withhold $2,000 for each day the company remains behind on finishing the project.
Yates/Sundt Company officials said the latest change order, postdated to Nov. 16, 2019, will not affect its target to complete the jail by March 11. If approved, the order will leave $121,846 in remaining contractor contingency. The county has $1.967 million of its $2.471 million contingency remaining.
Also Thursday, commissioners will consider approving project agreements with youth sports organizations for improvements at Hidden Valley and Jumbo Evans sports parks. If approved, Bulverde Little League and Canyon Lake Football Association will contribute toward the costs for a water storage tank and upgrading lighting and bleachers at the parks.
Commissioners will consider issuing another ban on outdoor burning, which is unlikely following the rains since County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the previous burn ban on Jan. 17. They will also consider reappointing Krause to represent the county on the Bexar Metro 9-1-1 board of directors for a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
Commissioners on Thursday will also:
• Accepting construction of roads and storm water drainage improvements and release associated construction surety within a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision.
• Issuing the name of Whitewater Way to a private road near the intersection of Farm-t-Market Road 2673 and FM 306.
• An amended plat combining lots in a portion of the Mystic Shores subdivision; conveying a portion of a lot in The Summit Estates subdivision to match the original subdivision plat filed with the county.
• Submission of the county’s 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant application with the Texas Division of Emergency Management; accepting a $58,503 grant from Criminal Alien Assistance Program to support incarceration costs of undocumented criminal aliens during the 2019 program year.
• Interlocal agreements between the county and Creek View Veterinary Clinic for veterinary services for sheriff’s office K-9 deputies and care of animals boarded by the county; and animal control facility services by the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area.
• Appointments of two unpaid reserve deputy constables in Precinct 4.
Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels, will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.