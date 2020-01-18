Most of Comal County and New Braunfels didn’t get a lot of rain the past few days, but it was enough to halt the county burn ban and usher in a return to winter this weekend.
County Judge Sherman Krause signed the order lifting the burn ban at 10:20 a.m. Friday, shortly after the countywide Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) average fell to 508 points, just above the 500-point threshold that typically triggers bans on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
Each 100 points of the KBDI, which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, equals an inch of dry soil depth. The county’s mean KBDI average measured 519 on Wednesday and 522 on Thursday.
New Braunfels recorded 0.24 inches of rain between 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon Friday, but only 0.12 inches in the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Friday.
Cumulative totals reported at Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) were highest near Spring Branch (0.64 inches) and Canyon Lake (0.57 inches).
“Although the county hasn’t received the kind of soaking rain we need to saturate the ground, the surface and vegetation are wet enough to allow outdoor burning for a short while,” Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said. “However, once the clouds clear, we expect things to dry out quickly.”
The burn ban had been in place since Dec. 6. A previous burn ban, issued July 26 and renewed Oct. 23, was lifted Oct. 25 following widespread rains. County commissioners will consider reinstating the ban on outdoor burning on Thursday — which might not be necessary.
Keith White, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport, said two opportunities could bring good rains over the next week.
A 30% chance of rain was forecast Friday night into Saturday, when a strong cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s through the weekend, with rain chances ramping up again Wednesday through Friday ahead of another cold snap.
Saturday’s front, arriving in the afternoon, will drop temperatures and humidity — both well above normal at times during the past two weeks — closer to winter averages.
“It really all depends on how you define winter,” said White, who moved here from the upper peninsula of Michigan a few weeks ago. “Lows will be in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s through Tuesday, and rebounding into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Thursday.”
A 40% rain chance is forecast Thursday evening, increasing to a 60% chance on Friday.
“It does look like another active pattern will begin with rain later in the week but drying out by the weekend,” White said. “Since I’ve been here, it seems like the weekends have been colder and the weekdays warmer, and it looks like that will continue for the next few weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.