Despite Saturday’s unseasonably scorching weather, the 4th Annual Fall Into Art Festival had its largest turnout yet.
Located in the shopping district of Guene Lake Village, 76 different white tents lined the streets of the village, displaying bright hand painted art pieces, imaginative photographs and smooth sculptures. Put together by the Greater New Braunfels Art Council, the festival benefits the arts community of Comal County, said council president Lisa Heymann.
“We entertained approximately 2,500 visitors — our highest visitor rate since we began this festival in 2016,” Heymann said. “Saturday was incredibly warm, but our volunteers and fine art vendors handled it like pros. We made sure they were hydrated by passing out cold water every hour and gave vendors a break by tent sitting for them when needed.”
This year, the council incorporated an entertainment tent and stage into the festival — a fun first, Heymann said.
“Incredible local musicians and our local threatre and opera groups exposed the festival audience to performances they maybe have never seen before,” Heymann said. “Local musicians, Marc Heymann, Dave Russell, Bryan Mills, Tracy Weinburg, Steve Feinstein, Lynda Schrack, Hunter Garrett, Manfred Heymann and Bob Blang performed for us bringing different types of music and styles to the stage.”
The stage also hosted performances by the NB Performing Arts Academy, the Texas Concert Opera Collective, and Die Froehliche Tanzgruppe, Heymann said.
“We want 2020 to be an even bigger tent, more performers and more audience participation in our continued celebration of the 175th Anniversary — 2020 is also the Greater New Braunfels Arts Council’s 40th year,” Heymann said. “It’s gonna be a big one.”
Funds raised from the festival will go toward the council’s mission of supporting and promoting the arts, Heymann said. T-shirts and posters from the festival can still be purchased at www.gnbac.org, she added.
“Our estimation of funds raised will be determined by next week,” Heymann said. “The fine artists who apply to this juried fine art festival pay application fees and booth fees which all go toward our fundraising goals. Donations from art vendors usually follow the festival once they experience this unique festival.”
The festival also helps raise funds for the Community Endowment for the Arts the council began in 2016 with the McKenna Foundation, Heymann said.
“As of 2019, we’ve awarded $12,000 in grants to local 501c3’s with art projects and programs that benefit the community from the dividends from the Community Endowment Fund,” Heymann said. It’s a fund that will remain in perpetuity to help generations of citizens through our local nonprofits.”
Heymann said her favorite part of the festival this year was hearing all the compliments from vendors and visitors.
“The vendors love it because of the location and we are extremely good at taking care of our artists,” Cambria said. “Our visitors love it because we are able to bring incredible artists to New Braunfels and to highlight the talented artists here in our city.”
Going forward, Heymann said she looks forward to the festival continuing to grow and that the council can continue to increase fundraising.
“When the Arts Council is successful, it trickles down into the arts community and keeps it strong,” Heymann said.
The festivals winners were Tiffany Sierras, Cindy Gentry, Silvio Ligutti, Richard Samual, Valerie Larson-Lohr, Wolf Sittler, Seven Hackley and David Masterson.
For more information about the Greater New Braunfels Art Council, visit www.gnbac.org.
