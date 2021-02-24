A flurry of snow and frosting of ice shut down businesses last week as roads became impassable, choking off supply chains for restaurants, grocery stores and others.
But many New Braunfels restaurants are already getting back on track as shipments flow in and they begin fulfilling orders.
Some of those restaurants closed for the week because of power outages and frozen pipes while others endured the storm and continued filling orders by flashlight as blackouts swept the state.
Sylver Spoon Dinner Theater owners Sylver and Madison Monaco said they had not received a single supply delivery since Friday before the storm hit the state.
They received their first delivery yesterday.
“Without the orders it was weird eighty-sixing most things,” Madison said. Eighty-sixing refers to canceling the availability of an item on a menu.
“I know a few people were upset when we eighty-sixing things, but like we haven’t gotten any deliveries so we sold what we had and made substitutions as best we could and did what we could to provide food throughout the storm.”
Sylver Spoon remained open the entire week, cooking in the dark and using bottled water to keep things going, the owners said.
“We managed to pull it together. The wildest thing was to see all of us in that kitchen dark with all these flashlights,” Hope Monaco, the sisters’ mother, laughed. “Fortunately we had the gas, though, because all the electricity was out.”
The pandemic hit small businesses, but Madison said the snowstorm only made them more prepared for the next emergency.
“We did it,” Madison said. “We hope it doesn’t happen again but at least we know how to do it. We’ve got the survival skills. (We’ve) been through COVID and a snowstorm, what’s coming at us next?”
With their orders in, they are now playing catch up with the power back on and water running.
But Sylver and Madison Monaco are hoping area residents will have a hefty appetite this week after being stuck indoors.
“The orders just came in so they have a lot to prep and get ready,” Madison said. “Hopefully we’ll have a busy week and people are going to go out dining since they were stuck at home all last week so (we are) praying for that.”
Willy B’s Burgers & Pizza received its first supply order since the storm began on Saturday and then another yesterday, manager Jeff Box said.
“Like the grocery stores, everyone is short on everything,” Box said. “We needed a little bit of everything — milk is the biggest one. Our supply distribution is pretty caught up, there are a couple of items they’re not able to carry but we’re able to get it somewhere else.”
Box said the restaurant was closed the week of the winter storm since he lives an hour from the restaurant. The restaurant did not have frozen pipes or outstanding power outages other than the rolling outages.
Despite the storms and the global pandemic, Box said the restaurant will be back on its feet soon.
“What I like about Comal County is everyone is pretty supportive of the small businesses so it hasn’t affected us too much,” Box said. “We’re short for the month but making good ground this week and we’re getting steady every day. At the end of the day, it all works out.”
The U.S. Small Business Administration officials announced low-interest federal disaster loans are available for Texas businesses and residents as a part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration.
For loan information, go to www.disasterassistance.gov
