Comal County Commissioners will consider approving Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s donation of federal asset forfeiture funds to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County when they meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels.
Commissioners will consider approving a memorandum of understanding formalizing the CCSO’s donation of $25,000 in U.S. Department of Justice Asset Forfeiture Funds to the center, which provides counseling and emotional support for abused children. The funding will assist in providing medical and therapeutic treatment for those who are victims of sexual and physical abuse.
Under terms of the MOU, the center will provide quarterly reports to the CCSO that detail expenditures and remaining fund balances, and a final report once the donated funds have been fully expended.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Amended plats combining lots in the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Legends at Rancho Del Lago subdivisions.
• Temporary county road closures in Sattler between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 14 for Canyon Lake’s annual Christmas Parade.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for October 2019.
• Certifying 2019 tax levies for the county’s general fund and lateral road and flood control funds.
• Agreements associated with the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service’s grant program.
• A line-item budget transfer to cover recycling department expenses for the remainder of 2019.
Thursday’s meeting will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
