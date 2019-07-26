New Braunfelsers can now get jolted in the morning.
Opening its drive-thru window just three weeks ago, Jolt is now serving up coffee and a dose of optimism for New Braunfelsers and visitors looking for something new.
Offering drink items like a “blended sticky mocha,” “espresso power shake,” and its own homemade energy drink called “aura,” New Braunfels Jolt is the second shop in a Texas-based franchise which started in Dripping Springs.
Owner Kim Scholer, a New Braunfels resident, runs the drive-thru with her husband Cary with the goal of bringing encouragement and positivity to her customers.
An inspirational sign hangs in the back of the small shop, reminding employees to be considerate and upbeat.
Scholer said she had actually been looking for a spot to open a second location in San Antonio, when on the return drive she and her husband stopped in New Braunfels.
“So we started that journey to open one up here about a year ago,” Scholer said.
Scholer’s journey to opening up Jolt actually started with her adult son, who passed away eight years ago from cancer.
“We’re from Oregon, and my son was stationed down here in Texas at Fort Hood,” Scholer said.
Being from the Pacific Northwest, coffee is something familiar to Scholer and her husband, she said.
“Ideally one day we’d love to open up a retreat from the funds raised from Jolt and it to be a place for people to come who have experienced any kind of loss, whether that’s loss of a child or a divorce, anything really, just to be able to connect to nature and other people and meditate,” Scholer said.
Future goals for Jolt include opening up more locations — ideally getting the franchise to five shops, Scholer said.
“We’d love to have a pod of five and find someone to oversee them all,” Scholer said. “We tell all our employees there’s a chance to grow with us, with the company.”
Although allergic to caffeine herself, Scholer said she loves running a coffee drive-thru and loves the people aspect of it.
“We’re here to show love to others,” Scholer said.
This isn’t Scholer and her husband’s first business to run — the couple ran a pizza shop in Oregon called Pizza Schmizza, part of an Oregon franchise.
“So running that, while helping care for my son, while also taking care of my mother who suffered from dementia — we realized we can do anything,” Scholer said.
Scholer seeks to uplift those around her and said what also makes Jolt’s product unique is the quality of what goes into the drinks.
“We really want the end result to be a pure product,” Scholer said.
Jolt is at 160 S I-35, next to Einstein’s Bagels. For more information about Jolt and their daily specials, visit www.facebook.com/JoltCoffeeATX/.
