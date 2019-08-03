Every year, law enforcement officers and city and county officials join residents to help roll out unwelcome mats to neighborhood criminals.
That message will be delivered during upcoming National Night Out activities throughout the nation. The 36th annual National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, gets residents involved in community crime-prevention efforts and programs, strengthens bonds with law enforcement, and lets criminals know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
Millions throughout the nation will take part in NNO events on Tuesday. To escape the summer heat, residents in Texas, Florida and other areas will observe the occasion on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office are now registering neighborhood groups for visits at local events.
David Ferguson, NBPD communications coordinator, said the department annually coordinates city-wide NNO events attended by police officers, fire department personnel and city staffers.
“Every year, National Night Out grows in popularity in New Braunfels and we’re hoping this year brings more of the same,” he said. “We continue to grow it and we continue to get more resident participation.”
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, displays of crime-prevention exhibits and more.
“The idea is getting neighbors out to meet neighbors in an attempt to not just know each other but have conversations about preventing crime in their neighborhood,” Ferguson added.
NNO also promotes crime awareness programs and Neighborhood Community Watch groups. The NATW said last year’s event was the biggest ever, with more than 38 million participants in 16,000 communities in all 50 U.S. states, territories and worldwide military bases.
NBPD asks citizens to register by 5 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 26. Comal County Sheriff’s Office representatives will attend as many NNO block parties as are registered by the deadline.
“To start preparations for this year’s NNO we have opened up registration for neighborhoods that are having an event in the unincorporated areas of Comal County,” CCSO’s Facebook post said. “Registration should be completed by the individual planning the event for your neighborhood if they wish to have a Comal County sheriff’s deputy attend.”
CCSO asks for only one registration per event and that groups avoid duplicate registrations.
“Also, please keep in mind that we can only facilitate requests for Comal County sheriff’s deputies,” the post said. “If you live in another jurisdiction or would like personnel from other organizations to attend, you will need to contact those organizations to make arrangements.”
For more, or to register NNO city events, visit www.nbtexas.org/994/National-Night-Out or contact NBPD Community Relations Officer Lucas Crawford at 830-221-4166. For county events and registration information, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/nno.htm or contact CCSO’s Community Resource Team Sgt. Rick Cardenas at 830-643-5846.
