The first burn ban of the season goes into effect at 6 a.m. Friday in unincorporated county areas after Comal County Commissioners approved the measure Thursday.
Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde asked for the measure because the county will soon exceed the 500-point average measured by the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which gauges and assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties.
Every 100 points of the KBDI equals an inch of dry soil depth. The county’s KBDI averaged 491 on Thursday, with a high of 605 and low of 387. The ban will be in place for 90 days, or until significant rains reduce the county’s KBDI.
Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors – including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others. Residents may barbecue with an open flame if the grill has a lid and is set off the ground. Welders are encouraged to use a spotter for any outdoor welding and to keep a water source nearby.
Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde said calls to emergency services for non-controlled fires have increased across the county in recent days.
“A lot of the vegetation that grew during the spring has now died or gone dormant because of the recent hot and dry weather,” he said. “The current conditions are not safe to have an open flame outside.”
Commissioners approved two burn bans last year, the first between June 9 and July 9 and the other between July 19 and Sept. 8. Both were lifted by County Judge Sherman Krause after the county fell under the KBDI 500-point threshold at which commissioners typically consider implementing the measure.
“Under the ban there are no open fires, no open flames, and no burning in trash bins,” Klabunde said. “No campfires, tiki-torches or anything of that sort – the fines depend on the judge, but could be up to $500.”
Klabunde said his officers and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on the lookout for scofflaws – many of the reported by neighbors.
“The county’s a pretty good area, but if we see a fire, we’re going to stop and see what’s going on,” he said.
For more, visit the fire marshal office webpage at mycomalcounty.com/Fire_Marshal.htm; and facebook.com/ComalCountyFireMarshalsOffice.
