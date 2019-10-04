The students of Comal Independent School District and the New Braunfels Food Bank received a Prime delivery from Amazon on Tuesday.
Amazon donated $25,000 to CISD’s backpack program, part of the company’s commitment to fighting childhood hunger.
Additionally, Amazon employees from the Schertz and San Marcos fulfillment centers volunteered to pack food into the bags as well.
Michael Guerra, chief development officer of the San Antonio Food Bank, told the story about a family whose kids purposely failed their classes so they could attend summer school, and eat.
Guerra heard the story from a school principal.
“All you could do was cry,” Guerra said. “And to know that one child goes hungry, that hurts to see a family struggling just to have the meal, and you know in a way it’s no fault of their own.”
The mother was trying to go to school herself, and the father was laid off due to downturn of the economy.
“The kids can't work,” Guerra said. “They don't know any better, so that's what you want to go the extra mile for, when we want to help Mom and Dad find work that can be successful and just feed them and love them along the way.”
Eli Pabon, general manager for Amazon’s San Marcos fulfillment center, said they have worked with the NBFB before Tuesday’s donation, which is specifically in coordination with the food bank to CISD’s backpack program.
The program gives children a backpack full of food home.
Pabon said it's a multiple kind of win for Amazon.
“So first and foremost, this is where we work, this is where we live, this is our community, too,” Pabon said. “So we absolutely want to support the children and families in our community, but more important, children are the innovators for the future and we want to make sure that they have everything they need to grow and succeed and become the innovators of the future.”
According to FeedingAmerica.org, children who go hungry struggle in school, and may have to repeat a grade.
“If they're struggling to meet the basic need of hunger and food at home is difficult for them to come by,” Pabon said. “So that's why we're here really today.”
To volunteer or donate at the New Braunfels Food Bank, visit NBFoodbank.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.