Editor’s Note: This is the first part of a two-part series about lack of mental health care access in Comal County.
Texas has the worst access to mental care in the U.S., according to the 2020 Mental Health America ratings released earlier this month.
Since 2014, lack of access to mental health care in Comal County has been a problem the McKenna Foundation has worked to tackle. While strides are being made, more needs to be done, said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation.
“Unfortunately in Texas, social services often falls to the bottom of the list on a number of social issues,” Jewell said. “We could blame it on everything from a lack of support in state funding to advanced population growth.”
To change how mental health access is tackled, we must change what we prioritize as Texans, Jewell said.
What’s already
been done
After McKenna Foundation founded a mental health task force in 2014, initiatives were taken to move the county toward having better access to healthcare. The task force was tasked with identifying community needs, gaps in services and ultimately developing a list of funding priorities related to mental health.
Over the course of a year, 29 provider agencies as well as city and county officials participated in a series of meetings that resulted in a mental health strategic plan. The plan outlined a shared vision, goals and commitments to carry forward the ambitions of mental health care access in Comal County.
“We realized in 2014 that mental health was an issue area that kept emerging,” Jewell said. “We noticed a lot of our folks didn’t have enough mental health resources to be able to provide to their clients.”
Mental illness knows no disparity between age, sex, race or wealth, Jewell said — and the lack of access was affecting dozens of nonprofits in the area.
“Our task force did an in-depth analysis of what’s not available and came up with 19 goals,” Jewell said. “We had close to 30 organizations represented, and we’ve been able to make quite a bit of an investment since 2014 to the tune of investing about $3.5 million over five years.”
Out of the task force arose the mobile crisis outreach team which has become a nationally proven evidence-based program serving community members in crisis.
The team has saved community resources by “reducing the burden on law enforcement, hospitals, school
districts and others by providing a team of mental health professionals to respond and intervene in psychiatric emergencies,” according to McKenna.
“Those counselors are mostly from the Hill Country MHDD Centers,” Jewell explained. “The HCMHDD has really taken a lead, but we also appreciate the help of the county and New Braunfels police departments.”
The team works to decrease suicide completion, increase safety and access to care, increase housing stability, increase employability and provide psychiatric outreach throughout the course of its time.
“MCOT is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for wherever a person is,” Jewell said. “They can go to someone’s home, a church, to the ER — before we were not able to respond in that way.”
In its first year, MCOT responded to more than 1,000 crisis calls in Comal County, with most calls resulting in safety plans as opposed to in-patient hospitalization. Over half those treated were able to return to the community following follow-up services.
The task force also helped Communities in Schools of South Central Texas adopt the SOS program in 2016 to help serve local high school students. The SOS program includes an assessment as well as offers counseling for students in need. CIS screened 5,209 students in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs in the 2017-2018 school year, according to the McKenna website.
Goals for the future
The task force’s job may never be completely done, Jewell said.
“Our goal is 0 suicides in Comal County,” she explained.
While MCOT covers the entire population of Comal County, continued partnerships with CIS, River City Advocacy, Connections, the county and city law enforcement agencies and the Hill Country MHDD will be vital moving forward, Jewell said.
“We are always trying to promoted additional funds for whatever mental health care services are already out there,” Jewell said. “We want to really just help get access and care to people. There’s a lack of psychiatric inpatient and outpatient care in our county and we’re going to continue to push for that.”
