Most 3-year-olds are full of zest and zeal, but until a local business stepped in to help with medical costs, that was not the case for Salimat, a Ugandan girl with a congenital heart defect that prevented oxygen from circulating properly throughout her body.
She did not have access to proper treatment in Uganda, and even if she had, her family could not afford it.
That’s why Krause’s Café and the people of New Braunfels stepped up to help, raising and donating $25,000 to HeartGift Foundation, a nonprofit that brought Salimat to the U.S. and got her the life-saving heart surgery she needed.
HeartGift Foundation, with headquarters in Austin, partners with medical institutions and agencies around the world which refer the foundation to children born with congenital heart defects. The children are from areas where specialized treatment is scarce or nonexistent, mainly third-world countries and developing areas.
Salimat was diagnosed
with ventricular septal defect, meaning her heart had an abnormal hole between its lower chambers.
This causes oxygen-rich blood to mix with oxygen-poor blood, causing higher pressure in the heart or reduced oxygen in the body, according to the American Heart Association. This could cause heart failure, shortened life span and increased risk of stroke.
Jeremy Rader, Krause’s manager, said Salimat’s family told them that when she got off the plane in the U.S., she was in a stroller and had little energy. This is a common sight for members of the foundation.
“When they first get here, they will have blue lips and fingernails because lacking oxygen causes the heart not to function properly, and oxygen is not circulating,” said Kristi Jones, HeartGift Foundation marketing and community relations director.
Salimat had her surgery on Jan. 17 at University Hospital in San Antonio, and by Valentine’s Day, she was smiling and full of energy as she celebrated the operation’s success with her family at Krause’s.
“Salimat was amazing,” said Jones. “She showed us her scars and was dancing and jumping around, she had the best time.”
Since its inception in 2000, the foundation has helped 400 children from 34 countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, the Philippines and Bolivia.
Entities like Krause’s will sponsor a child through the foundation to provide funding for their travel and medical treatment. Krause’s owner, Ron Snyder, found the organization and decided to pitch in.
“Everyone kind of latched on and we felt it was important we give back during the month of February,” Rader said. “And what better way than giving the gift of a heart on Valentine’s Day.”
The cafe and biergarten began fundraising on Feb. 1 and continued until Valentine’s Day. HeartGift works with hospitals and organizations to get surgeries at a significantly reduced cost. Even so, the $25,000 price tag is often too much for many families.
Rader said Krause’s had the $25,000 goal and Snyder helped make up the difference.
During the Valentine’s Day celebration of Salimat’s repaired heart, an interpreter helped Salimat’s mother communicate, and Salimat spoke the few English words she knows. The restaurant served the family dinner, and they all sat around and celebrated Salimat’s happiness.
“It was sobering to say the least,” Rader said. “Those folks were so humble and down to earth and a pleasure to meet with. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when you saw how much energy this little girl had.”
