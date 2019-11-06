New Braunfels police have two major goals: preventing and fighting crime and avoiding another painful exit in the annual Blue Santa/Green Santa Annual Charity Softball game.
“Well, this year we are actually practicing!” NBPD Chief Tom Wibert said, trying to reverse a trend of eight consecutive losses in an event benefitting those who need it most.
They will join teams representing the New Braunfels Fire Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office in this year’s ninth annual contests, set for 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at the New Braunfels Little League complex at 3565 Loop 337.
The event is the signature fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of New Braunfels benefiting the NBPD’s Blue Santa program and CCSO’s Green Santa programs.
“For each of the past eight years we’ve sponsored a softball game that raises funds for both charities,” said Thomas Greenstein, Kiwanis Club’s event organizer. “They bring Christmas gifts to children who normally wouldn’t receive anything outside of help from other city and county agencies.”
NBPD’s Blue Santa program is administered by the New Braunfels Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; the Green Santa program is managed by CCSO staffers, assisted by the Comal County Citizens Sheriff’s Alumni Association. Efforts by both organizations annually present more than 1,200 Christmas gifts to underprivileged city residents.
Greenstein said the annual competition began with only NBPD and CCSO teams before NBFD entered the fray a few years ago.
“I remember when the PD was short a few players and I wound up playing for them,” said Capt. Jeremy VanAusdall, New Braunfels Professional Firefighters Association president. “I played shortstop — which might have been an underlying message from my teammates so they could get an advantage.
“But the game is a good time playing against good folks. We work side-by-side together and to participate in events like this reinforce the camaraderie between us.”
Tickets, $5 each, are available at the NBPD, CCSO and NBFD offices. The police and sheriff’s officers will vie at 4 p.m., with the winner facing the fire department at 5 p.m.
“It’s a family-friendly event that will have games for the kids and lots of food — and all are invited to have a good time,” Greenstein said during last week’s commissioner’s court meeting, adding he hoped to see the CCSO rebound after NBFD ended its seven-year reign as event champions.
“I predict a victory,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds boldly responded.
NBFD Chief Patrick O’Connell said, “We’re looking forward to playing the ‘B’ teams again — giving them a nice beat down so we can keep the trophy where it belongs — with the fire department.”
The NBFD’s top charity events are its springtime Fill the Boot campaign to fight muscular dystrophy and its summer time fan drive.
“Our holiday events are helping out the Blue and Green Santa programs,” O’Connell added.
NBPD has perennially received the frosted pink donut trophy going to the losing team.
“So this is the year that the NBPD softball team will finally give up the frosted pink donut loser’s trophy,” Wibert said. “It’s time for that thing to live under someone else’s roof for a year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.