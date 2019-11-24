It’s a name that’s become well known around the New Braunfels nonprofit community as the nonprofit that gives to and connects nonprofits — the McKenna Foundation.
Having celebrated 10 years of giving just this past year, the McKenna Foundation has given away over $18 million in Comal County since its inception.
As the only asset-based institution of philanthropy that funds only in the Comal County area, the McKenna Foundation was created out of the funds made by the sale of McKenna Memorial Hospital to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health Care on Jan. 31, 2008. Following the sale, these funds were invested and today the McKenna Foundation oversees the operations of the McKenna Center.
“We’re not traditional in (the sense we’re not funded through donations from individuals or businesses), but I feel like we really have a key role to play as the repository for a lot of information and ideas and good work and we certainly want to empower people to do more, make them realize everyone has a role to play on that,” said Alice Jewell, CEO of the McKenna Foundation.
“What we get to do is so incredible, we get to steward this money from this asset the community built, we take that extremely seriously and we really want to use it to make an impact on the community,” Jewell said.
The history
The McKenna Foundation’s full history is written out on its website. In 1951, Howard C. McKenna persuaded the City of New Braunfels to provide the city’s first hospital site. He and other leaders launched a fundraising effort in 1952, which produced over $500,000 for the initiative and which was augmented by a $280 Hill-Burton grant.
“In October 1952, a groundbreaking ceremony commemorating the beginning of hospital construction was held at the hospital site. October 1953 marked the grand opening celebration for the new 40-bed New Braunfels Hospital,” the website states.
The name of the hospital was changed in 1973 to McKenna Memorial Hospital in honor of Howard C. McKenna, who’d served as president of the Hospital’s board of trustees for more than 20 years.
The sale of the hospital to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa in 2008 provided the funding to create the McKenna Foundation, “whose mission is to advance the well-being of the New Braunfels community now and for generations to come,” the website states.
How to help the McKenna Foundation
The McKenna Foundation was actually created to help New Braunfels citizens — not the other way around, Jewell specified.
“Whatever we can do for our nonprofits through helping the city, the county, we want to listen and brainstorm, be creative and bring all the new resources online we can,” Jewell said.
The best way to help the McKenna Foundation is by helping its mission to help the community, Jewell said. In other words, take advantage of it as a resource.
“(We want to get) people engaged in thinking about (the community’s) nonprofits that are doing the hard work,” Jewell said. “We’re so inspired by nonprofits that are doing really good work and so however we can encourage other people to engage, be it through the event center or substantiating — we’re here to make connections.”
Doing so hopefully makes the community more aware of the need that is in the county and in who’s doing what, Jewell said.
“We’ve given money to the New Braunfels Community Foundation, that’s really the avenue for individuals and businesses to give, and then the NBCF turns around and gives,” Jewell said. “While we don’t want to take people’s money, we do want their attention and we want to turn their attention to figuring out what is their passion, and connecting them with a nonprofit that’s doing that.”
The McKenna Foundation hopes to see everyone in the community volunteering, and community members can find out more about local nonprofits at McKenna.org.
“We recommend giving directly to nonprofits or the community foundation, that’s an interest of ours,” Jewell said.
How McKenna gives
The McKenna Foundation gives to the community through several ways, Jewell said. The first is through connecting people to nonprofits and other foundations.
“(We want to) really serve as that carabiner, that connector, and empower and inspire nonprofits — and the community at large — to get involved and do something, because everybody is uniquely positioned to help somebody,” Jewell said.
The second way it gives is by taking proceeds from the invested money from the hospital’s sale and parceling it out in grants.
“We have a grant application process, and we take applications three times a year,” Jewell said. “We take in the grant application, our grant managers analyze those, do site visits with everybody, and as staff we make a recommendation to our board who finally decides on award amounts.”
The McKenna Foundation also has strategic grants that are not time-based, Jewell added.
“(Those) are projects and programs that expand the scope or the scale, so if they can serve a new or different population in a new way, we certainly want to support expanding our communities capacity to serve,” Jewell said. “Sometimes we provide money that’s hard to get — we’ve paid for engineering of property, we’ve paid for land prep, that’s the kind of stuff that’s hard to fundraise, like who wants to pay for an engineering survey? So we can come in at a really key time to get projects off the ground.”
By also serving to provide nonprofits a meeting or event space for reduced costs or even occasionally for free, the McKenna Foundation, it helps nonprofits reduce spending costs, Jewell said.
“We offer McKenna Event Center,” Jewell said. “Nonprofits raised over $1 million in this space last year and they got to have their meetings and their trainings in a dignified professional space and that’s not a dollar value but it’s very valuable.”
The end goal for the McKenna Foundation is always a better New Braunfels with more services and more people helping each other, Jewell said.
“We are here to advance the wellbeing of the New Braunfels Community. We always encourage people to let us know what they’re doing. … In 10 years, we want to look back and we want things here to look different.”
