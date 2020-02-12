GUADALUPE COUNTY — Discovery of an apparent suicide victim Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County led law enforcement offers to find two more people dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home in Sugar Land near Houston, authorities said.
The 53-year-old found dead in nearby San Marcos, identified as Richard James Logan, owns a home at the Sugar Land address where police there found a woman and a boy dead, said Doug Adolph, a spokesman for the Sugar Land Police Department. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies had asked Sugar Land police to make contact with Logan’s family beginning Tuesday morning, but Sugar Land police weren’t able to do so until after noon, Adolph said.
“Just after 1 p.m. (Tuesday) afternoon, we were able to gain entry to the home after a relative contacted a neighbor,” Adolph said. “Once inside we found an adult female and an elementary school-age child, both dead of gunshot wounds. We are investigating a double homicide. We believe that double homicide is related to a suicide in your jurisdiction.”
Guadalupe County deputies found Logan dead with a single gunshot wound at TAS Environmental, located at 101 Dandelion Trail in San Marcos, GCSO Sgt. Zachary McBride said in a news release. The man was not an employee of the company nor affiliated with it, McBride said.
Officials ordered an autopsy for Logan and said their investigation revealed that his death is related to the ongoing investigation in Sugar Land.
Deputies and Sugar Land police are working together on the investigation and will release more details as that investigation progresses, according to the statement.
Investigators in Sugar Land would not release any names, Adolph said. He said another person lives at the house but was not living there at the time police discovered the bodies.
News of the discovery of possible homicide victims rocked the city of Sugar Land, Adolph said.
“We don’t get many homicide investigations in our jurisdiction. It’s definitely rare for us,” he said. “It’s a tragedy and a lot of people in this community are very shocked.”
