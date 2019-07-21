The selection of New Braunfels’ permanent fire chief is entering its next stage, as reviews of candidate applications will set the stage for scheduling interviews next month.
“We have received 60 applications and right now we’re reviewing them,” City Manager Robert Camareno said of the hopefuls to succeed Kenneth Jacks, who retired May 6. “Pretty soon I will get with Assistant City Managers Kristi Aday and Jordan Matney and fire department battalion chiefs to develop a list of candidates for interviews.”
According to the city, the fire chief, in conjunction with department command staff, performs departmental administrative activities that include budget development and oversight, policy analysis, project management and strategic planning. The chief also supervises recruitment, testing, hiring, performance evaluation, employee recognition and development under the guidelines of Texas Civil Service laws.
Jacks was named to lead the New Braunfels Fire Department in October 2014 and officially took over for the retiring John Robinson that December. That search took nearly six months, with reviews of more than 40 applications leading to interviews of five finalists.
This year’s field has three active internal applicants that include Interim Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell. Camareno said he will soon form an interview panel to include representatives from all ranks within the NBFD, and begin setting up interviews by mid-August.
Camareno said doesn’t have a set number of finalists in mind, only that it will depend on “the quality of candidates” in the field.
“You certainly don’t want to exclude a good one,” he said. “But we’re getting together next week to discuss everything and begin narrowing down the list.”
