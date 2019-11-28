New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.