David Dunn fans and T Bar M goers alike, get ready for some Tunes Under the Moon.
T Bar M Camps & Retreats will be hosting its inaugural Tunes Under the Moon concert event on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, and will grant attendees access to T Bar M’s interactive front lawn, which will be open for the concertgoers to bring blankets to picnic on.
The event will have three food trucks, lawn games along with a concert starring well-known Christian singer David Dunn.
“We have a fabulous front yard we always imagined people sitting on and listening to great music while under the stars,” said Kelli Boyd, senior director of hospitality for T Bar M Camps & Retreats.
The family event will take place rain or shine, and is set to become a new annual tradition, Boyd said.
“David is a great friend of the camp — he’s written our theme song every year and he’s doing great in Christian music,” Boyd said.
As a former camper and camp counselor or “coach” himself, Boyd said Dunn has a special place in T Bar M’s heart and vice versa.
“He was a camper, his family came to family camp, he was a coach — he grew up (coming) here,” Boyd said of the Midland born singer.
The evening is set to be a relaxing time for everyone to come out and take a break from the craziness of the fall, Boyd said.
“There’s football games, and homecoming and Halloween and school and life is just kinda crazy in October,” Boyd said. “We would love people to come take a night off and worship with us.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com, Boyd said.
T Bar M Camps & Retreats is at 2549 State Highway 46 W. For more information about T Bar M visit www.tbarm.org.
