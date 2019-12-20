Brian Cox never really put roots down before moving to New Braunfels in 2009.
Cox was born in West Germany, his father an Army officer. Cox attended high school in Virginia, where he was into soccer and ice hockey, and served a term as class vice president.
“I’d wanted to go to West Point since I was nine, and I didn’t get into it right out of high school,” Cox recalls. “I did a year at James Madison before reapplying and I was accepted.”
It was his time at West Point that helped shape Cox and taught him a lot about grit, he said.
“I’m more proud of my time in the Army, however, that’s what really taught
about serving,” he said.
During his time at West Point, Cox also met his wife, three-star general Casey Cox. The two have three boys, Rylan, 17, Brendan, 13, and Carson, 11.
After receiving his degree, Cox served three times overseas in the Middle East — once in 1996, once in 1998 and for the last time in 2004.
“It was during peacetime mostly,” Cox recalls. “I was serving at Fort Hood for the Surge.”
Cox received his masters degree in Michigan in finance and corporate strategy. After working on Wall Street for a time, he and his family moved back to Texas to be closer to his wife’s family.
“We moved to Dallas but we were only there for year,” Cox said. “My wife is from here, so we moved to New Braunfels in 2009 and put down roots.”
What immediately appealed to Cox about New Braunfels was the service-oriented mindset of those living here.
“I’d never seen anything like it except in the military,” Cox said. “Everyone looked out for their neighbor and wanted to make it a better place.”
Cox, principal of Astoria Strategic Wealth, now works as a financial advisor.
“I joined a firm here about six years ago, and about two years ago a partner and I bought it from the founding partner,” Cox said.
His favorite part of working as a financial advisor is helping people manage their money, and plan for the future, Cox said.
“We can have an impact on our clients’ abilities to reach their goals,” Cox said.
Cox serves as a member of the 4B board, Rotary and is a member of Wurstfest Association on the entertainment committee.
He is treasurer for the New Braunfels Community Foundation and serves as the chair of the Workforce Housing Committee. He said his involvement in the community was greatly inspired by his in-laws, Judge Bruce Boyer and wife Toya Boyer.
“They have really set an extraordinary example for my family, especially my boys,” Cox said.
Cox said the reason it’s important to get involved in one’s community is it’s the right thing to do.
“Serving is much more rewarding than being served,” Cox said. “I think it’s the people that figure that out sooner than later that tend to be the happiest.”
