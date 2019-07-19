New Braunfelsers’ grocery list may now look something like this: bread, tomatoes, onions and a new house.
Braustin Mobile Homes announced the opening of its first virtual sales center Monday, located inside the H-E-B at 1655 Highway 46 West. This virtual outpost, set in the checkout area of the store, will allow interested home shoppers to virtually browse homes at kiosks via tablets.
The 300-square-foot store is the first of its kind for the real estate industry, said Mario Ochoa, publicist for Braustin Mobile Homes.
“Folks can go in their H-E-B and come in our mini-store, go to one of the kiosks that is a touch screen, and see our inventory of homes, or see a walk-through of our floor plans, or even interact with a sales rep one-on-one from there,” Ochoa said. “They don’t even have to go to a sales center; they can do it over the phone and so it’s a streamlined process for them.”
First-time home buying can be complicated, and this process aims to make it easier for folks, Ochoa said.
“A lot of mobile home buyers are first-time home buyers, so we hope to make it less confusing for them,” Ochoa said. “We walk through step by step with our customers and empower them to feel confident before buying their home.”
Ochoa said Braustin Mobile Homes, headquartered in San Antonio, chose New Braunfels as its market for its first virtual sales center because it has the exact kind of people they are hoping to help.
“The demographics in New Braunfels really match who we’re selling to,” Ochoa said. “With the growth, we are an affordable option for people moving into the area.”
Braustin Mobile homes has been in the talks for opening a virtual sales center for about a year now, Ochoa said. Ochoa compared the new store to “an Apple store, but for homes.”
“This is our first location and it’s a new concept, but we hope to roll out additional locations in the San Antonio area in the next year,” Ochoa said.
The next outposts will likely be in Odessa and Corpus Christi, said Alberto Piña, co-owner of Braustin Mobile Homes.
“Our team has been working on the technology that powers the virtual outpost for about a year now and we first engaged in conversations with H-E-B mid-May of this year,” Piña said.
Braustin Mobile Homes was founded in 2017, with the aim to bring some trust back into the mobile home industry, Ochoa said.
“Our mindset is on the customer and how we can improve their buying experience,” Alberto Piña says. “We take time to understand what their pain points are so we can facilitate a purchase that is enjoyable for everyone involved.”
The company has several locations throughout the San Antonio area and state.
For more information about Braustin Mobile Homes, or to download it’s home-buying app, visit www.findmymobilehome.com/.
