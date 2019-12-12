Michael Wehman, a 28-year fire service veteran and battalion chief with the New Braunfels Fire Department, was elevated to assistant chief effective Monday.
I’m extremely excited, honored and privileged to have been selected to fill this role in the department,” Wehman said. “I’m looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead and serving our citizens and firefighters to the best of my abilities.”
Wehman served as battalion chief for seven years before he was selected to his new position,
