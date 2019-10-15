Wine enthusiasts and music connoisseurs overtook the streets of Gruene this weekend for the 33rd annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival.
Sipping on sangria while listening to country performers, the festival featured more than 100 different Texas wines and more than 80 craft beers. Famous musicians such as the Bacon Brothers, Tanya Tucker and Casey Donahew Band starred as the weekend’s headliners.
“Overall attendance was good due to the cooler weather,” said Mary Jane Nalley, co-owner and operator of Gruene Hall. “The folks who come out for this event always have such a great time.”
Proceeds raised from the festival, which is presented by Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels, will go to the United Way of Comal County. Nalley said the total funds raised this year are still being calculated.
“It takes several weeks to receive all the expenses to be able to do the final accounting,” Nalley said. “(We do know) the Great Guitar Auction set a new record due to the addition of Garth Brooks guitar.”
Last year’s festival raised about $153,000, a total festival organizers were hoping to beat this year.
The festival kicked off Thursday with a special tasting session featuring 10 Texas wineries, music. The opening night artists were the Bacon Brothers.
Friday, the Rockin’ with Texas Wine & Food event featured a dinner by the Gristmill Restaurant, along with wine from three wineries and a live performance by Tanya Tucker.
A silent auction and the Great Guitar Auction Friday evening included signed guitars for bid, including guitars signed by artists George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Jerry Jeff Walker, Midland and Maren Morris and a personalized guitar from Garth Brooks.
Visitors from all over the country came to enjoy the weekend’s tasting events.
“We came down from Colorado,” said Valerie Ramos, a Saturday festival attendee. “We are originally from the Corpus area and used to come to this every year — we need to make it our annual tradition,” she said, looking around at the two other women she was with.
Natasha Harmison, an attendee from Houston, heard about the event through a friend and thought it sounded like a great time.
“We love wine, so the friend I heard about it from and I came together,” Harmison said. “We definitely will be back next year,” she added with a laugh.
Kimberly Springer, co-owner of Salado-based Axis Winery, said this was her company’s first year to participate in the festival and they had a great time.
“We heard about it from some friends of ours in Georgetown’s wine circle,” Springer said. “We’re brand new — just opened on Valentine’s Day this year.”
A popular wine for the weekend was Axis’ sparkling almond wine, a favorite of the veteran co-owner’s.
“It’s been our most popular, and we’ve been excited to see the reception toward it,” she said.
Nichole Bendele, an employee at Becker Vineyards, said Becker has been coming to the festival for years.
“It’s always a great time, everyone is so friendly and Gruene is just beautiful and historic,” Bendele said. “We would never miss this festival.”
Sunday attendee Stacy Bazon, a San Antonio resident, said she heard about the event from a friend who had her bachelorette party in New Braunfels.
“We are big beer fans, so when we found out the festival also had a day that was really about beer as well, we were excited to come,” Bazon said.
Lisa Rawlings, a Canyon Lake resident, said she comes to the festival every year because it supports the United Way of Comal County.
“We come out for the music, and to support the United Way,” Rawlings said. “We love seeing how some of the original bands that performed out at this festival have become big headliners, so a lot of these musicians are up and coming.”
Christopher Werk, sales and distribution manager at Faust Brewing Company, said as a local brewery, Faust loves getting involved and helping give back to the community.
“It’s a great event that gives back to Comal County, and we love coming together with everyone in town visiting,” Werk said. “It’s our favorite event of the year.”
Crystal Kinman, Gruene Music & Wine Fest marketing manager, said planning for the 34th Annual Gruene Music & Wine festival is already underway.
“There is advertising space that we have already reserved for next year and we’ll be reviewing and discussing areas of improvement in the next few weeks,” Kinman said. “From my perspective, everything went really well this year.”
For more information about Gruene and Gruene Hall, visit http://www.gruenetexas.com or https://gruenehall.com.
