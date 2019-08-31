For those who have been holding their breath on the South Castell Avenue project, don’t expect to take a breather anytime soon.
The South Castell Avenue project has seen little to no movement over the past nine months, as it awaits city negotiations with Union Pacific over remaining railroad tracks and the city works to relocate the public works department.
After its visioning plan passed the city council unanimously last November, the once-greatly discussed multi-use development project has all but stalled as it awaits the clearing of the 10-acre site between Coll and Jahn Streets south of Seguin Avenue.
“There are some higher level (items) that need to be taken care of before it proceeds,” said Andrew Douglas, president of Douglas Architects. “(The city has been working on) the relocating public works, they’re in that process and that’s a key component … The other side they’re working on is the UP rail yard.”
As South Castell Avenue continues to grow with new businesses such as 188 South and a new preschool, it is stretching toward the site of the project, Douglas said.
“It’s all changing and this is very common as we move from industrial to commercial,” Douglas said.
Despite the stall, Douglas praised the city, stating it’s getting ahead of its growth by creating a visioning plan so early in the game.
“The intent is to get any issues resolved so when it comes time we can have a clean (request for proposals),” Douglas said. “These uses (of the area) need to change so the vision plan can happen and that’s where the city is.”
City Manager Robert Camareno said the city is actively discussing and working with Union Pacific still, however there is no definitive timeline on when a solution will be announced.
“There are still several issues we need to work through,” Camareno said. “We can’t discuss those at this time.”
The city recently acquired 35 acres of land it is considering using for the relocation of the public works department, Camareno said.
“We’re also still working on that on the approach, and also trying to develop a financing strategy,” Camareno said.
The approved visioning plan was born after two years of public meetings helped gather community input on what New Braunfelsers would like to see in the final development, which is set to include shopping, dining and residential businesses created on South Castell Avenue.
Including three different options for potential developers to take into account, the visioning plan will serve as a guide as developers bid to design and build the development.
Option A proposes 386 residential units comprising of apartments and condos. The apartments would wrap around two separate parking garages with the total development having about 1,750 public parking spaces. The proposed hotel would wrap around a new convention center, and about 41,000 gross square feet of office space would be added. A plaza would be located behind the convention center for community events, and about 42,000 gross square feet of retail space would be added.
Option B is includes the same hotel plan, office space and plaza, but does not include a second parking garage. The total development would have about 1,184 public parking spaces, along with 110 private parking spaces for town home residents. It also only adds 175 residential units, consisting of apartments and townhomes. This plan proposes about 37,000 gross square feet of retail space.
Option C would leave the current convention center untouched and proposes adding a hotel across the street on South Castell. The plan would not have a parking garage, but instead would have surface parking, with 661 public parking spaces existing across the whole development, and 64 private parking spaces for the townhome residents. The 72 residential units would be made up of apartments and townhomes. Only about 22,000 gross square feet of retail space would be added along with a three-story office building. A plaza is not a part of this proposed plan.
The approval of the visioning plan was considered the first of many steps, Camareno formerly said, just after the approval of the plan.
“There are a number of things that still need to take place, like the creation of a special zoning district, the appointment of a development review committee that we have discussed that would work on that special zoning district, and the implementation of that special zoning district.”
