A new business in New Braunfels is aiming to get young and old alike playing bingo — despite the existing stigma that the game is just for retirees.
Having found itself a home in the Knights of Columbus hall off of Landa Street, NB Bingo has relocated from Seguin and will be active in New Braunfels three evenings a week.
The bingo setup is unique in that players can either buy a set of paper cards to blot the old fashioned way, or can buy their “cards” to play on a computer, said owner and bingo manager Stephanie Brown.
“When you buy paper, you have six to nine cards which you can blot manually, but on a computer you can have up to 66 cards at once, and it dabs for you — you just have to watch the machine and if it tells you to holler bingo, you holler bingo,” Brown said. “So as a player, you have better odds of winning on a computer.”
Brown said she started the bingo business, which helps raise funds for the Seguin Sunset Lions Club, about 10 years ago.
“We’ve helped them raise over $70,000 that’s gone toward sponsorships or to help the Boys and Girls Club, and it’s just been really great for the community,” Brown said. “We go through the lottery commission.”
Games start Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Brown said. Doors open around two hours before games start, and food trucks are invited to come out.
“We play five early bird games and six regular games so 11 games total,” Brown said. “It all lasts about two hours. There’s also a concession stand inside, and they sell snacks, soda and beer, I believe.”
With food, snacks, beer and either paper or computerized bingo available, Brown said she hopes the business will draw in families who can all play together, no matter the age differences.
“Our only stipulation is kids can play but can’t claim money, you have to be 18 or older to collect money, but they can still come play and their parent or guardian can claim it for them,” Brown said.
Payouts for winning a round range depending on the game, and can be from $50 to $500, Brown said.
“We officially opened up shop July 2, so we’re still trying to get the word out,” Brown said. “New Braunfels was a great place because there are not a lot of bingo halls, so we decided to come here, and as someone who’s been in New Braunfels most of my life I was excited to bring it here.”
Moving forward, Brown said she hopes to someday have a brick and mortar for NB Bingo, but is happy to be helping out Knights of Columbus by renting out their space.
“We’d love to have some more local nonprofits we could play for,” Brown said. “I’m always looking for new ideas.”
For more information about NB Bingo, follow its social media page at www.facebook.com/nbbingo/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.