Except for police, fire and emergency services personnel, most city and county offices and services will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.
City hall and municipal court, the city’s municipal building on South Castell Avenue, Parks and Recreation administrative offices and Landa Recreation Center will all be closed Monday. New Braunfels Public Library and Westside Community Center will have regular hours Saturday and Sunday but closed on Monday.
Some services will curtail hours this holiday weekend. Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal operating hours. Landa Park Aquatic Complex will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Landa Park Boathouse will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
Landa Park Mini-Golf Course will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Fischer Park Nature Education Center will operate as usual Saturday and Sunday but will close Monday.
The City Tube Chute will also operate as normal Saturday and Sunday but will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will also have normal hours Saturday and Sunday but will only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.
The city will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Monday; the recycling center will be closed as usual on Monday.
Comal County offices, Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional recycling drop-off locations will be closed Monday. Recycling crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday but will resume normal schedules on Tuesday. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts are off Monday. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung’s Landa Street offices will be closed on Monday; most grocery stores and retail outlets will observe regular hours on Monday.
Area banks and U.S. Post Offices will be closed and New Braunfels Utilities offices also closed on Monday. Customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
