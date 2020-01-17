A man suspected of stealing parts from a bus parked at a city business was arrested on theft and drug charges early Monday, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police were called to a business in the 5100 block of Interstate 35 South at 5:12 a.m. Monday.
“We received a report from an employee at the business of a criminal trespass in progress,” Ferguson said. “Officers arrived and found a suspect using a power cutting tool who was underneath a bus.”
Ferguson said officers directed the man to stop what he was doing and come out from under the bus.
“He disregarded those commands, turned away from officers and ran away,” Ferguson added.
Officers on foot pursued the suspect, who Ferguson said ran onto the interstate and through the median and southbound main lanes onto the interstate’s southbound frontage road.
“Additional officers looked for him on that side of the interstate,” Ferguson said, adding that’s where they saw a parked vehicle with a female inside.
“Inside the center console of the vehicle was a scale and a clear smoking pipe with residue,” Ferguson said. “Inside the glove box they found a sunglasses case that contained several bags of what looked like a white crystal-like substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.”
In the meantime, officers chased down the man, who was arrested without further incident. Ferguson said the man’s wallet and identification was retrieved from the glove box where the drugs — weighing around 25 grams — were discovered.
“The owner of the business estimated damages to the bus were over $5,000,” Ferguson said.
Robert Scott Stephenson, 25, of New Braunfels, was charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000; theft of copper materials; evading arrest and/or detention, and possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams.
Stephenson remained Comal County Jail under $23,000 bond on Tuesday. Ferguson said the female inside the vehicle, a 47-year-old New Braunfels woman, was released.
