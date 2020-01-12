The theme of this year’s annual Texas Legislative Conference will be science and future based.
As the 2020 Texan of the Year, former Apollo 16 astronaut Charles Duke, will be recognized at the 54th Annual Texas Legislative Conference, which takes place annually in New Braunfels.
This year’s conference will be held March 26 through March 27 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center.
“An example is the Role of Science in our Economy, Future Infrastructure Solutions for Texas, and Census Impacts on Future Elections and Funding,” said Michael Meek, CEO and president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, listing several of the panels.
Gov. Gregg Abbott has been invited to keynote the Friday noon closing luncheon, prior to which moderators and panelists will speak on topics important to the state such as the economy, transportation and politics.
The event has been in the planning since the conclusion of the 53rd panel last year, and is the priority of two committees with chairs and vice chairs that work year round on the event with chamber staff, Meek said.
Meek said it feels like yesterday when he attended his first Texas Legislative Conference in 1989 as a chamber staff member.
“Since 1995 I have served as the program director for the event and have had the opportunity to work with and meet so many great Texans,” Meek said. “Those memories will stay with me for many years to come. We are fortunate to have a talented person already taking my conference role over, Chamber Vice President of Advocacy Jenna Vinson. She has been in the lead staff role on this since the 2019 conference ended by design.”
New Braunfelsers are also very fortunate to be the host of this event each year, Meek said.
“The quality of speakers and the number of famous Texans that have and will continue to come here give our citizens an unparalleled opportunity to experience this for a fraction of what this type event would be elsewhere in the state. In fact, no where else in Texas is there a similarly successful event or one with a better reputation.”
The Texas Legislative Conference is a nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually to focus on public policy issues.
For more information on this event, or to purchase conference tickets, visit https://www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/texas-legislative-conference/.
