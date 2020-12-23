About 800 area families in need will have presents under their Christmas tree this year thanks to a group of local moms.
Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored is a casual Facebook group that formed a 501(c)(3) fund to cover emergency financial assistance for families.
This was Rhonda Pilkington’s fifth year organizing the Christmas MONBU Project. She said this year was unpredictable and stressful for many, so hundreds of locals are involved in the project. They previously helped about 200 to 400 kids annually.
“It’s been really tough because a lot of my big donors are on the receiving end this year,” Pilkington said. “A lot of small businesses in town are hurting so bad, they’re just not able to contribute this year.”
The project originally served the New Braunfels and Seguin areas. It now also serves San Marcos and parts of Schertz and Cibolo.
Every year around Sept. 1, Pilkington puts out feelers for those who want to help and creates an application process for families in need.
She works with local nonprofits, such as Family Promise, to ensure there is no overlap so every family in need can get something.
The applications are anonymous, and only Pilkington and a few friends and family members deliver the gifts.
“I’m the only person that actually knows the names of the people that are getting help, because I never want anybody to feel degraded for needing help and we’re a small community,” Pilkington said.
Members of MONBU and others donate money to the nonprofit fund, and helpers use the money buy gifts.
People can donate to the fund or “adopt” a child and shop for them, either shopping in person or ordering gifts from an Amazon wishlist.
Donated gifts range from guitars to Nintendo Switches.
Amazon also donated Chromebooks, Amazon tablets, computers and school supplies for Pilkington to give.
The nonprofit also exchanged donations with Emily’s Elves Charity in New Braunfels to pull more local resources.
Besides Christmas gifts, the nonprofit used the fund to help pay people’s rent, put food on the table and keep their lights on throughout the year.
Pilkington said she is happy to help kids who otherwise may feel left out of the Christmas magic.
“The reasons I do this is because I never want a kid to go back [to school] after Christmas break and sit there in the back of the room while all the other kids have brand new shoes on or they talk about the amazing toys they got, and they didn’t get anything,” Pilkington said.
A team effort
Mom Jo Marie Salter is in her third year helping Pilkington with organizing behind the scenes. Salter’s husband puts away some money from every paycheck into a giving account to buy gifts for families.
Salter said the pandemic has affected many financially, even those who were otherwise fairly stable.
“This has definitely been the biggest year of needs, I’ve never seen so many flow in,” Salter said. “[Covid] really affected the community, and in a positive way too if you think about it because it’s brought a lot of people together and really shown how much community members will treat complete strangers as if they are their own family.”
Many Facebook moms who are part of the nonprofit and gave to the Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored fund previously are utilizing it this time around, Pilkington said.
When Pilkington and her deliverers drop off gifts, there are streams of tears, sometimes from both families and helpers.
“If you don’t make a joke or make light of it, we cry,” Pilkington said. “Because it’s just amazing to know you really touched somebody. That you really helped someone and they’re so overwhelmed with emotion they just break down. Which is sad but very uplifting knowing the community came together and made some people’s dreams come true.”
