Ready those grills for some barbecue, put those final touches on the art pieces and get ready to submit Oma’s famous cookie recipe, because it’s time for the 2019 Comal County Fair.
In it’s 126th year, the Comal County Fair is back and bigger than ever with a new parade route, Fair Queen location and more. Although the 126th Comal County Fair & Rodeo will officially open Wednesday night, events kicked off this weekend with the BBQ Cook Off, Washer Pitchin’ Tournament, Pig Wrangler Contest, Fair Queen Contest and more.
The Fair Queen contest will conclude Sunday evening with the fair’s 2019-2020 queen, princess and duchess being decided during the crowning, which will take place this year on the Comal County Fair Grounds.
“I get excited about the county fair in general — the carnival, the food, the family fun — the whole thing,” said 2019 President of the Comal County Fair Association Nicole Watts.
Watts, the youngest person to ever serve as president for the Comal County Fair Association at 35, is also serving as this year’s Parade Chair and said she looks forward to the launch of the new parade route, which will go down Seguin Street this year.
“I’m excited to see how things go with the new route,” Watts said. “Everything on our end has been going great, and we’re hoping it will run smoothly without a train stopping us every 30 minutes,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what I’m most excited about — not dealing with the train.”
Watts said she’s been coming to the fair since before she could walk and wanted to join the fair’s leadership to give back to her community.
The Comal County Fair will include it’s usual family friendly carnival, several nights of rodeo performances, agricultural, antique farm equipment, wildlife and farming exhibits as well as contests in agriculture, food, baking, handcrafts, woodworking, knitting and crocheting, home brew, salsa and more.
A Night in Old New Braunfels will take place Wednesday for the fair’s official kickoff, and will include a DJ, presenting of the court and more.
Concerts will take place Thursday through Sunday, Watts said. Thursday’s performance will have County Line Band opening for Glen Templeton at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s show will have Rick Trevino, opened by Monte Good at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday will have two performers; School of Rock from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Eddy Raven with opening Gary Glenn and the 20X Band at 7 p.m. Sunday will close the events with School of Rock from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Jeremy Richards Band at 6 p.m.
For more information about the Comal County Fair or to purchase event tickets, visit https://comalcountyfair.org.
