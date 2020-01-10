Each New Braunfelser stands to lose $1,100 in federal programs if undercounted in the 2020 Census, which is why city and Census officials have picked up the push to educate the public on the importance of a complete count.
Census partnership specialist Sofia Azoubel and New Braunfels Complete Count Committee Chair Michael Meek, president and CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, informed business leaders on the importance of a complete count for economic development Thursday morning at the first Government Affairs Committee meeting of the new year.
Speaking to the general importance of the 2020 Census, Azoubel shared her information first, stressing the count determines important factors such as state representatives and federal dollars.
“One of the reasons we’re (going around and speaking) is because the business community, as well as the general public, really has a lot at stake on getting a complete and accurate count,” Azoubel said.
The Census informs businesses of demographics that help them make vital decisions, such as adding more bilingual hires or where growth is happening, Azoubel said.
“I would say we’re close to 30 million (people) in Texas right now, and that’s quite a large increase from 2010, when we were at 25 million. We are the largest growing state in the county,” Azoubel said. “We were the largest in 2010, as well, and again we are exceeding even our expectations of growth so let’s make sure we reflect those numbers here in New Braunfels.”
Responses from the Census are confidential, and do not ask for citizenship proof, Azoubel said.
“Confidentiality — this is something we do every decennial, we keep your information confidential,” Azoubel said. “We put a lot of regulations in place to ensure that information remains confidential, but the key here is not whether it’s confidential but whether you’re community is going to believe it’s confidential.”
Many business industries use Census data, including retail, real estate, utility, health care and urban planning, Azoubel said.
“Valero, for example, has 1,500 employees here in Texas, in San Antonio and another several thousand throughout the United States at refineries, so what they’re going to do is promote it internally through e-blast, but they also have digital screens so they’ll put Census messaging in those areas,” Azoubel said.
Businesses can help get the word out about the importance of the Census by disseminating and educating their clients, encouraging employees to participate, and designating an office Census liaison, she said.
“Small businesses are also doing their share of the work,” Azoubel said. “Getting the chamber on board is a huge asset to a community for this reason.”
For every New Braunfelser who is undercounted, the city and county are losing on critical resources, Meek said.
“In New Braunfels, all our growth and all the needs we have, every dollar we can get back helps,” Meek said. “We’re paid out money from state and feds, but if they think our population is 30% less, we’re going to get 30% less back, and the monies we’re paying in is going somewhere else, so this is a matter of getting returns on our investment, to me.”
Historically, the west side and the area around Creekside have been undercounted in New Braunfels, Meek said.
“You can see outside Loop 337, out west and northbound to San Marcos — back in 2010, the response rate was very high,” Meek said. “Coming in toward town, it becomes moderate and the darker blue area is a real low response from last time. They’re so technical now they’ve got this down to addresses.”
It is vital to get the word out to these areas of town about the importance of the Census and to dispel any myths believed about the Census, Meek said.
“The message (of confidentiality) really needs to come from trusted voices in the community,” Azoubel said. “So whoever is in your sphere of influence, whoever it is that you’re working with or you communicate with, we hope the message you provide is that it’s confidential.”
The New Braunfels Complete Count Committee is set to meet again next week, and has been working to amass funds for a local campaign, Meek said.
“We received a grant from the McKenna Foundation, as well as our New Braunfels EDC, and we submitted for a grant we believe is associated with the Census — we’re trying to amass about $35,000 for this campaign, which kicks off this month,” Meek said. “You’ll see things in the Herald-Zeitung, NBU is doing a lot — door hangers, (and more).”
This will be the first Census that offers a digital response option, which makes the campaign even more vital, Meek said.
“This is the first Census you can do without a pencil,” Meek said. “The technology resources the Census has given us is really remarkable, so this is very important.”
