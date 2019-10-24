New Braunfels Independent School District trustees broke in the district’s new administration building at 1000 North Walnut Ave. with its regularly scheduled monthly board meeting Monday evening. The building is one of two NBISD bought in 2016.
“After months of planning and renovations, both buildings are near completion and ready to become the NBISD Administration Center,” said Rebecca Villarreal, the district’s communications director.
Trustees went over an update on the standing of 2018 bond projects and went over college and career readiness goals. The district also touched on schools in improvement or targeted status and a revised Communities in Schools agreement.
NBISD had budgeted and approved funding in the amount of $171,500 based on the 2019-20 Service Delivery Agreement proposed by CIS when the NBISD 2019-20 budget was approved. NBISD trustees voted in August to add a second site coordinator at New Braunfels High School.
The revised CIS agreement includes one site coordinator for $40,000 per campus for New Braunfels High School, New Braunfels Middle School and Oak Run Middle School with New Braunfels High School Ninth Grade Center having a site coordinator at a cost of $51,500 for an additional $3,000 fee. The $3,000 fee for the additional coordinator is being funded by donations from Michael Calta and David Heefner.
The NBISD trustees approved the revised agreement Monday evening.
“We update that agreement annually,” Villarreal said. “It’s a great partnership.”
A report on college, career and military readiness given during the meeting showed NBISD continues to work to ensure students are academically ready for college, a career or the military.
This past May, 526 students from NBHS and NBHS-NGC took a combined 823 Advanced Placement exams with 54% scoring a 3 out of 5 or better.
In 2018-19, there were 294 students at NBHS who completed one or more Dual Credit classes in 14 different college classes.
Industry based certifications earned by New Braunfels High School students increased from 172 in 2017-18 to 265 in 2018-19.
In 2018-19, NBHS had 149 cadets enrolled in the JROTC program — 6% of
the student population, 28 of whom were seniors. Cadets accumulated 6,355 community service hours and seniors earned more than $600,000 in scholarships with eight enlistments and one service academy appointment into the military.
“We feel it is important to update the board on which programs are growing each year,” Villarreal said.
A report was also given on schools that were marked as needing improvement or targeted status in the latest Texas Education Assessment. When the latest results were shared with NBISD on Aug. 15, the district was notified Memorial Elementary was rated a TEA “Comprehensive Improvement” school, Oak Run Middle School as “Targeted” and Lamar Elementary as “Additional Targeted.”
An aggressive improvement plan with district support is in the progress and will continue over the course of the next two years.
The meeting followed the annual Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas public hearing, during which NBISD announced it received an A.
The rest of the meeting agenda and agenda packet can be viewed at https://bit.ly/33TRg3V.
