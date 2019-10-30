New Braunfels residents have chances to express their opinions on local and intercity public transit options through Nov. 18.
The Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has enlisted KFH Group for a feasibility study on fixed-route public transit services within New Braunfels and extending into San Antonio, Seguin, San Marcos and Austin over the next five to eight years.
Fixed-route transportation systems use mass transit vehicles that operate on predetermined routes and schedules. Bus services, similar to VIA Metropolitan Transit’s system in San Antonio, would have set routes and published schedules, with door-to door service for persons with disabilities available during operating hours.
KFH Group will compile input from three public outreach meetings and two online surveys — one for residents, the other for businesses — to include in its report of recommendations and presented to MPO and city officials early next year.
The first public session was held Oct. 26 at New Braunfels Farmers Market. Additional sessions are set for 3-7 p.m. tonight at Freiheit Village Farmers Market, 2032 Central Plaza, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Westside Community Center, 2932 Interstate 35 South Frontage Road.
Online responses will be compiled through surveygizmo.com through Nov. 18. Links to both surveys are available at the city website, www.nbtransit.org.
