Jose Aguilar-Mayorquin, the rape suspect mistakenly released from Comal County Jail on Tuesday, sported a new look when he was booked back into the county lockup.
He had shaved his mustache and beard during his run from law officers, who caught up with him at a northwest San Antonio residence Wednesday night.
“We received a tip that led us to a location in San Antonio, and after conducting surveillance — the first time he wasn’t there and the second time he was — he was spotted,” Comal County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Capt. Rocky Millican said.
Millican said Aguilar-Mayorquin was arrested without incident in the 1700 block of Lee Hall in San Antonio around 9 p.m. He credited the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Comal and Bexar county sheriff’s offices, San Antonio and New Braunfels police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other area agencies.
“He was immediately brought back to Comal County,” Millican said. “We’re glad to have him back in custody and happy to have this potentially dangerous predator off the street.”
Sheriff Mark Reynolds and Jail Administrator Maj. Bill Jennings said staffers failed to follow protocol, which led to Aguilar-Mayorquin’s release. The 36-year-old New Braunfels man, jailed Nov. 16 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, was under a $30,000 bond.
“He was rebooked (Wednesday) on his original charge,” Jennings said. “We are reviewing policies and procedures
to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
Reynolds said he’s ordered a review of jail release procedures.
“We looked at current (rules) and we missed some of the checks and balances,” he said. “I’ve asked the major, captain and lieutenants to look at what we have in place and see if we need to add anything.”
Reynolds said the jail was fully staffed at the time that Aguilar-Mayorquin was released.
“We want to make sure there are safeguards in place,” Reynolds said. “It’s not that (the system) doesn’t work, but we missed some things.
“It was duty-related — each individual being responsible for their duties — and we will internally deal with the people who each had a part in what happened.”
