Families can take out their boots and ropes to celebrate western culture at this year’s Comal County Sheriff Posse’s Ro-Day-O Fundraiser on Saturday.
While some events are invitation only, kids are able to participate in roping, boot scrambling, and (stick) horse racing.
Dan McCarthy, CCSP’s president, said the organization has had this event for years. He also said the event used to be tied historically to the Comal County Rodeo Fair. It branched off when the fair went pro, so the participants continued to rope at the CCSP rodeo.
“This used to be tied with the sheriff’s office for search and rescue, but years ago that stopped because there are helicopters, and it’s all four-wheel drive vehicles,” McCarthy said.
Now they are a nonprofit organization. As a noprofit, the CCSP is raising money for scholarships as well as the arena.
There will be a silent auction, concession stands (cash or checks), and vendors. No alcohol will be sold at the rodeo, so attendees can bring their own beverages, but they must not be in glass containers.
The event is free, but kids 11 and under wanting to participate in open categories such as the boot scramble, dummy roping and stick horse racing will have the cost of $5 each.
The rodeo will open at 4 p.m. at the CCSP Arena, 3826 Morningside Drive.
