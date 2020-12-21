A major traffic collision on IH35 northbound near the 204-mile marker resulted in the year’s fifteenth traffic fatality for San Marcos on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m. The driver was later identified as Ashley Lynn Minar, 30, of New Braunfels, Texas. Photo courtesy of City of San Marcos.
A New Braunfels woman died early Sunday from injuries sustained in a traffic collision in San Marcos, according to authorities.
At about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, units from the San Marcos Police Department, the San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS responded to a major traffic collision on I-35 northbound near the 204-mile marker.
