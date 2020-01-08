Walking into the New Braunfels Public Library, locals may notice a large, five-paneled exhibit standing against the back wall next to the magazines and newspapers.
The display is a traveling exhibit titled “The Long March: Herblock & the Civil Rights Era,” and depicts the work of late American editorial cartoonist Herb Block. The double-sided display will spend the next month-and-a-half traveling Comal County, making stops at the civic/convention center, New Braunfels High School, Canyon High School and the Tye Preston Memorial Library.
Its blue, yellow, black and white slides depict several cartoons. In one, two white men wearing lab coats are telling a black doctor he has an “incurable skin condition.” In another, a little black girl sits on the front steps of her home holding a birthday cake. “I’m eight. I was born on the day of the supreme court decision,” she tells a white man smoking a cigarette. A public school named “James Crow Public School” across the street is barred from her access by a tall fence.
“Herblock,” as he came to be known, won three Pulitzer Prizes and shared a fourth for his Watergate cartoons which contributed to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The Civil rights movement was a chief concern for Block, and he worked hard to fight domestic injustices through his work, said Susan Tate, New Braunfels MLK Association board member.
“He illustrated the history and dialogue of this turbulent era in American society,” Tate said. “His cartoons show us who we were as Americans, as well as the lessons to be learned from the civil rights movement.”
The display came to New Braunfels after Tate and Bob Wolf, another MLK Association board member, began discussing showcasing iconic 1960s photographs of the civil rights movement for MLK Jr. Day.
“Being concerned about copyright issues, I Googled ‘traveling exhibits’ and found the Herb Block Foundation,” Tate said. “All of Herb’s cartoons are located at the Library of Congress. I requested ‘The Long March’ and the foundation agreed to allow its use without any charge.”
Tate said she had seen Herblock’s work herself when visiting the Library of Congress 10 years ago, and when she saw there was a travelling exhibit specifically about the civil rights movement, she knew it would be perfect to bring to New Braunfels.
“So we reached out to our contacts at the (New Braunfels Public) library and the civic/convention center just to see if anyone would be interested in the exhibit,” Tate said. “The response was absolutely positive.”
Library Director Gretchen Pruett said the New Braunfels MLK Association and NBPL have a longstanding history, since many of the organization’s first meetings took place at the library.
“There are things that can be easily said and absorbed in a cartoon and these are important to culture and literature,” Pruett said. “The fact Block won several Pulitzers is very telling.”
The display was unveiled at the NBPL Saturday and will remain at the library through Jan. 19. For the annual MLK Jr. Day March, the display will be moved to the civic/convention center, where it will be until Jan. 26.
“We had a reception for the exhibit (Monday) night here,” Pruett said. “We had about 30 people come out, so that was great.”
Pruett spoke on the importance of political cartoons and freedom of the press before Tate outlined more information about Block’s life.
Following its time at the civic/convention center, the exhibit will move to New Braunfels High School’s library until Jan. 31 before moving to Canyon High School from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14. It will make its last stop at the Tye Preston Memorial Library from Feb. 15 to Feb. 29.
A public showing of the documentary “Herblock: The Black & the White” about Block’s life and work will be shown at the NBPL this Sunday at 2 p.m.
“We hope to get a large turnout for the viewing,” said Lori Krinkey, adult services librarian.
The New Braunfels Public Library is at 700 E. Common St. For more information about the library, including for hours, visit www.nbtexas.org/114/Library or call 830-221-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.