Following Tuesday’s primary election, Comal County Commissioners will have a short list of agenda items when they meet in weekly session Thursday.
They will consider approving an amended agreement with Burnet County for housing overflow prisoners outside of the Comal’s 337-bed jail, which later this spring will be replaced by a new facility. Two weeks ago the county reported 284 offenders in its facility and 63 in other counties at rates ranging between $45 and $50 a day.
In September, commissioners extended its agreement with Burnet County as its leading jail for excess offenders, at a rate of $45 per day. Citing a mandate by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Burnet County will increase rates for female adult offenders to $50 per day.
Commissioners will issue proclamations designating March for county observances of Hereditary Colon Cancer Awareness Month and Brain Injury Awareness Month and receive a presentation by the Comal Master Gardeners Association on its new website.
After entertaining comments from citizens and reports from county staffers and elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also discuss and consider approving:
• Accepting construction of road and storm water drainage improvements in units of the Meyer Ranch subdivision that accept roads into the county road system and release associated surety bonds; combined lots and final plat approval in a section in the Kings Point subdivision.
• The treasurer’s monthly report for January; a line-item budget transfer of $1,000 for county water well improvements.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.