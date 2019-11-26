It seems every Thanksgiving holiday brings thieves who prey upon open and unlocked cars filled with Christmas presents and fires sparked by faulty heaters and inattentive cooks.
Fire and law enforcement officials say both are the leading causes of holiday misery — and easily avoidable.
“Frying turkeys is the big thing,” New Braunfels Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said. “Everyone needs to make sure their turkeys are 100% thawed out before going into deep fryers -— any ice will cause the grease to bubble up, foam and spill over. We have fires every year because of that.”
Law officers say holiday gifts for loved ones -— purchased at area malls and retail outlets — can easily wind up in the hands of strangers.
“We’ve been seeing it — and we’re telling people to lock their cars and not leave expensive merchandise (visible) in the car,” New Braunfels Police Chief Tom Wibert said. “The bad guys go shopping, too. And they’ll do it in shopping center parking lots.”
That’s why in 2012 the Live Oak, Selma and Universal City police departments hatched Operation Grinch, a concentrated effort to end car burglaries at The Forum at Olympia Parkway and other high-traffic shopping areas in their cities.
Last week, the departments unveiled this year’s program in an annual play at The Forum, featuring a Grinch-like character trying to break into cars for holiday goodies — before his eventual arrest by a vigilant police officer.
While law enforcement officials and security guards do their best to thwart holiday crimes, citizens can do their part by not giving criminals enticing opportunities. By avoiding leaving gifts in plain view and in unlocked cars reduces those chances.
“Most people after Thanksgiving will hit the Black Friday sales, and the (burglars) will be on the lookout,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “Protect yourselves, protect your cars and protect your property — everyone wants to rush out to get that special deal.
“Just be aware of your surroundings. Don’t carry lots of packages out to the car and leave them visible. And don’t have your hands so full that you can’t protect yourself.”
O’Connell urges residents to be attentive and safe while cooking, but also keep an eye on fireplaces and space heaters throughout the home.
“The Thanksgiving season is a time to be fire safe,” he said. “We always see an uptick in cooking fires and home heating due to the colder weather,” he said. “But if you think there might be a fire, give us a call and we’ll be on the way.”
DID YOU KNOW?
Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires. When you fry foods, you increase the risk of a cooking fire. Keep in mind the potential dangers of deep frying a turkey:
• Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area.
• Use your turkey fryer only outdoors on a sturdy, level surface well away from things that can burn. Make sure to have a “3-foot kid- and pet-free zone” around your turkey fryer to protect against burn injuries.
• An overfilled cooking pot will cause oil to spill over when the turkey is placed inside. Determine the correct amount of oil needed by first placing the turkey in the pot with water.
• A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it.
• Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. Check the temperature often with a cooking thermometer so the oil won’t overheat.
• The pot, lid and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and cause burn injuries.
• Use long cooking gloves that protect hands and arms when you handle these items
Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency’s U.S. Fire Administration
