Comal Independent School District has painted a name for itself in the arts.
The Texas Art Education Association recently named Comal ISD as an inaugural “District of Distinction” for its visual arts curriculum, making it one of only 20 state districts selected from more than 1,000 eligible.
“Comal ISD has set the standard for visual arts advocacy, integrated visual arts curriculum and creativity,” said Michaelann Kelley, chair of the administration and supervision division of TAEA. “This is a high honor. The award is a testament to the skill, perseverance and vision for a well-rounded education for this winning school district.”
Only 2% of districts in the state received this inaugural distinction, with Comal ISD being one of the schools named a district of distinction of its 2018-19 year.
“We are proud to receive this award which truly showcases the dedication of our fine arts teachers and staff,” said Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim. “We also wouldn’t be successful without the support of our parents and community.”
This distinction illustrates the quality of Comal ISD’s visual arts program, said Comal ISD Director of Fine Arts Carla Schumann.
“It was earned because of the collective contributions from all levels of our department — elementary through high school,” Schumann said. “I am proud of our teachers and students who continually enter new competitions to showcase their talents and represent our district and our community. We are thrilled to be among the best of the best.”
Comal ISD students have had their artwork displayed in local galleries, shows, the Texas Capitol and even in the governor’s mansion, Schumann said.
“I’m super excited for the teachers and students, they worked hard this year,” Schumann said. “Visual art gives students a chance to share their creative side and have a free spirit to make their own work, and think outside the box and get those creative juices flowing.”
Comal ISD meets the high criteria required to receive this distinction and works hard to give its students artistic opportunities, Schumann said.
“It can be hard to gage that, to say we’re at the top tier in the state of Texas,” Schumann said. “But this honor is something that really shows we are giving our kids amazing opportunities, which is what it’s about.”
Comal ISD and fellow recipients will be honored at the TAEA Awards ceremony as part of the TAEA Conference on Friday, Nov. 15. The event will take place at Moody Gardens Convention Center in Galveston.
For more information about Comal ISD and its fine arts programs visit www.comalisd.org/apps/pages/fine-arts
