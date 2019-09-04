For decades, Natural Bridge Caverns has attracted tourists and visitors from around the world to Texas and into its mysterious, beautiful depths — a fact that has gained the notice of the Texas Travel Industry Association.
The TTIA announced Tuesday morning it would present the 2019 Heritage Award to Natural Bridge Caverns at the Texas Travel Summit later this month, placing the caverns among the top attractions in the state.
The Heritage Award “recognizes and honors outstanding businesses and organizations that have enriched the heritage of and made a lasting, positive imprint on the Texas Travel Industry by demonstrating a history of exceptional achievement, exemplary business practices, innovative corporate culture, and a commitment of excellence to their customers and their community.”
Natural Bridge Caverns will be recognized as this year’s award recipient at the Texas Travel Summit Awards Gala in Fort Worth on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The gala concludes the four-day conference, which is taking place at the Renaissance Worthington Hotel.
“We’re very excited, it’s a great honor to be recognized,” said Brad Wuest, president and CEO at Natural Bridge Caverns. “I’ve known for a little while we’re going to be honored and today is the first day it was actually made publicly official.”
Former recipients of the award include Landry’s Inc., Six Flags, the Moody Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys Football Club and more.
“It’s really very prestigious organizations here in Texas who have been previously honored, so it’s really humbling they considered us up there,” Wuest said.
Wuest said the entirety of his family — his brother Travis, vice president of Natural Bridge Caverns, their mother Joy and the brother’s respective wives Lexie and Jenny, will all be heading up to Fort Worth for the gala.
“I think this speaks to what people think of Natural Bridge Caverns as a state attraction,” Wuest said. “We’re honored people think of us in that way, and they feel that Natural Bridge Caverns is a significant part of the tourism industry in Texas.”
Heritage is also a large part of what has shaped Natural Bridge Caverns, Wuest said. Wuest said as third generation owners, he and his brother Travis are passionate for the caves and hope to pass that legacy on to their kids some day.
“I think grandma is smiling down from heaven, and my step-grandfather and my dad Reggie as well, I think they would be pleased about this,” Wuest said.
Wuest’s grandmother Clara managed the family land alone, and was in charge of the land when the caves were discovered in 1960. A pioneer herself, Clara was the first woman to chair the Comal County Farm Bureau, the first woman director of the Discover Texas Association that preceded the TTIA and founder and first woman president of the National Caves Association.
“Natural Bridge Caverns has been a member of the TTIA since its inception, and was a member of the Discover Texas Association before that,” said Wuest, who previously served as the TTIA’s youngest chairman of the board ever.
As a family business for three generations, the award felt right at home, Wuest said.
“Our family legacy here goes way back, further before the caverns were even discovered,” Wuest said. “My great-great grandfather settling here in 1883, so we’ve got strong ties to the land here and to our families heritage and that’s something that we’re trying to continue.”
It’s an honor to be recognized and for the caverns to be the recipient of the award, Wuest said.
“I think it’s something our family are smiling down from Heaven, and are happy about it. Our whole family is very honored, as is our wonderful team,” Wuest said. “It’s rare for a family business to survive past the second generation, much less to the third — we hope to see a fourth. We are honored to receive this.”
For more information about the TTIA visit www.ttia.org. For information about the Texas Travel Summit, visit www.ttiasummit.com.
