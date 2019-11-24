Comal County incumbents made their re-election bids official last week, with many filing the paperwork Friday for the March 3, 2020 Republican primary.
The list included county Commissioners Donna Eccleston (Precinct 1) and Kevin Webb (Precinct 3); Sheriff Mark Reynolds; and Constables Mark Cheatum (Precinct 2) and Craig Ackerman (Precinct 3). Newcomers seeking constable positions included Charles Motz (Precinct 1) and Jerry Ariola (Precinct 4).
Incumbent County Court at-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens and Tax Assessor-Collector hopeful Kristin Hoyt, who filed shortly after the filing period began Nov. 9, joined the lists of SOS filings last week.
Stephens was appointed to the county’s second court-at-law Jan. 1, 2004 and won election to a two-year term in 2006. He won his first four-year term in 2008 and was reelected in 2012 and 2016. Eccleston, elected in 2008, is seeking her fourth four-year term representing Precinct 1.
Reynolds is seeking his second term. In 2016, he succeeded longtime Sheriff Bob Holder by defeating Chief Deputy Brent Paullus in the GOP primary runoff and taking 80 percent of the vote against Democratic nominee Fred Riter that November.
On Thursday, county Republicans selected Sue Piner as party chair, succeeding longtime stalwart Ruth Pharis, who stepped down for health reasons. Piner has served in leadership positions with New Braunfels and Canyon Lake Republican women’s clubs, as longtime GOP chair for Precinct 406 and is the immediate past president of the Republican Club of Comal County. She was sworn for her new position Thursday evening.
“When we honor Ruth, we also need to include her supportive and extremely active husband, Edwin,” the Comal County Republican Party said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon. “These two have been a true “Power Couple” in the CCGOP. Thank you both for all the time, talent and treasure you have given to keep Comal a strong, Republican County.”
District 73 State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, who hasn’t filed but is seeking reelection to a third two-year term, lauded Pharis and Piner.
“Congratulations to Sue Piner, who was sworn in as the new chair of the Comal County Republican Party,” he said Friday. “Ruth and Sue are great leaders and strong conservatives. I look forward to working with Sue to help keep Texas red.”
No Democrat has filed in Comal or Guadalupe counties. Recent Guadalupe filings include John Kuempel, seeking a fifth term representing District 44 after succeeding his esteemed late father, Edmund, in 2011. San Antonio Republican Tim Westley filed once again for the GOP nod to unseat District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, the McAllen Democrat who beat him in 2016 and 2018.
Statewide, GOP primary filings included Dwayne Stovall and Mark Yancey, both facing the Herculean task of toppling incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn. Two Republicans filed for Place 5 on the State Board of Education – Austin investor Robert Morrow and Fair Oaks Ranch speech pathologist Lani Popp.
The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. The last day to register to vote is Monday, Feb. 3; the early voting period is Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 28. For election information and updated lists candidate filings, visit the elections link at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.