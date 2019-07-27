Gretchen Pruett, the city’s library director, rattled off reasons for the city to eliminate fines for overdue materials during Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting.
“There are three basic reasons why libraries are eliminating fines,” she said. “First, they can cause an inequitable barrier to library use; second fines don’t work the way we think they do, and third, fines create negative experiences for patrons and staff.”
The mission statement adopted by the library in September 2014 states a goal of “providing the community with equal access to physical and virtual environments that support lifelong learning and enrichment.”
“We do a good job of providing electronic access to library resources,” Pruett said. “That’s not the case for the physical environment.”
Pruett said the goal is keeping existing patrons and adding new ones — and the measure is one way to ensure both. She said the library’s current fee schedule for overdue materials has been in place since 2009. Checkout periods of books, audio books and CDs, new materials and DVDs range between one to three weeks, and per diem fines of 15 cents for a maximum of $5.
Once fines reach $10, library cards are blocked until the patron resolves the issue by either paying the fine or setting up an alternative with a library representative. Materials overdue by 90 days or more are considered lost, with the patron charged for replacing the item plus a $5 processing fee.
The library’s fee schedule is lenient – especially when compared to fines assessed for traffic infractions. However collections of fines have dropped off in recent years – from $51,646 in 2013 to $45,817 in 2015, $35,269 in 2017, to an estimated $18,000 thus far this year.
Pruett said library initiatives such as amnesty programs that benefit nonprofits, auto-renewals of items and no fines at all for overdue e-materials dropped total fines. Other factors, such as fees charged to non-residents, reduced overall revenues from $118,323 in 2014 to $55,150 this year.
At the same time, she said the library’s goal of engaging the public is working. Library cards use increased by 20% over last year, with 32,000 active accounts among 75,000 cards issued.
Eliminating the fines, Pruett said, would bring back especially economically disadvantaged students and others who think unpaid fines permanently bar them from library programs.
Currently there are 3,256 blocked cards with fines totaling $53,381, including 22 percent of children’s cards. Pruett said there’s no significant difference between the overdue rates or lost materials between libraries with or without fines; that adopting higher fees would only turn away more patrons, and that adults, not children, are more responsible for lost materials.
“A lot of libraries spend a lot of money trying to collect fines, and we don’t turn in people to collection agencies, which eat up total fines of $16 pretty quickly,” she said.
Fine-free libraries have been adopted by several Texas cities, many located in Dallas and around the Metroplex, Georgetown and Abilene. Those in Austin and San Antonio have eliminated fines on children’s materials only.
“For us to do that we would need to eliminate overdue fines; clear all existing fines from customer accounts and shorten the overdue time before declaring lost items from 90 days to 14 days,” she said.
Not all council members agreed with the proposal – as some wondered if erasing the fines sets a good example for children, and others asked if the library might add more amnesty programs or ask violators perform community service in lieu of payments. As a whole, members asked to revisit the proposal in the coming weeks.
Pruett said erasing individual outstanding fines – most between $10 and $20 – can bring lost patrons back into the fold.
“We’re trying to remove any kind of barriers for that,” she said. “Research has shown eliminating fines impact libraries in a positive way, and it can get people back to start using us again.
“Library use changes lives, and we want our citizens to have the best lives possible.”
Also Monday, council:
•Approved appointments of Gary Edwards to the Airport Advisory Board for a term ending May 12, 2022; Michael Harrell to the Building Standards Commission for a term ending Oct. 26, 2020; and Eric Trager and Tanya Palmer to the Animal Services Advisory Board for terms ending Nov. 1, 2022.
•Approved a $1.9 million contract for PGAL Architects to produce final designs for a new police headquarters and perform associated site work in the 3000 block of West San Antonio Street.
•Approved distribution of 2019 Community Development Block Grant funds to various city nonprofits, which will receive portions of the city’s $393,910 allotment when the next program year begins Oct. 1.
•Approved various contracts, materials purchases, vehicles and equipment, and a request to seek competitive sealed proposals for spillway repairs at Fischer Park Dam No. 1.
•Approved an interlocal agreement with Comal County for city renovation of county-owned lots into public parking at 340 North Seguin Avenue, 155 East Bridge Street and 396 North Seguin Avenue.
•Approved the second and final reading of ordinances amending criteria for eligibility of New Braunfels Utilities board members; removing prohibition of overnight parking in areas within the downtown parking zone; revised rental rules and fees for picnic tables and facilities in city parks; new Das Rec family membership fees; expanding Parking by Permit Area K to include both sides of Kuehler Avenue between East Nacogdoches and St. Mary streets.
•Approved second and final readings of ordinances redefining city codes on various streets, turn lanes and traffic analysis requirements; the de-annexation of 62.4 acres of the Veramendi development within city limits; rezoning and special use permits requested for properties located at 2850 Loop 337 and 947 State Highway 46 South.
•At applicant’s request, postponed until Aug. 26 a public hearing and the first reading of an ordinance seeking rezoning of properties located at 471 and 491 Engel Road.
•Made no motion and failed first readings of ordinances requesting rezoning and/or special use permits for properties at 444 East San Antonio Street, 1260 S. Business 35 and 358 East Nacogdoches Street.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
