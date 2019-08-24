For New Braunfelsers who want to browse for a new mowing service, hair salon and grab a German pastry all in one spot, the 31st annual Business Trade Show is just around the corner.
The show will take place Sept. 10 and 11 at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center. The two-day event will feature over 100 booths where vendors can show off their products and services.
The Show kicks off with a sneak preview night on Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m with a silent auction, complimentary beer, wine, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and more.
It continues on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with the Day Show from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. which features a complimentary lunch, a scavenger hunt, and a happy hour beginning at 4:30 with complimentary food and beer, entertainment, and more.
The purpose of the New Braunfels Business Trade Show is to provide opportunity to area businesses to market their products and services, provide networking opportunities and showcase our strong local economy, said Laurie Wehring, vice president of leadership and small business programs for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
“Every year, a theme is chosen for the trade show,” Whering said. “During the last few years, we’ve had The 80s, Western, Great Films of Hollywood, Under the Sea and more. It gives the exhibitors fun ways to decorate their booths.”
This year is a Game Show theme, which chamber members said they’re looking forward to, Wehring said.
“There is also a booth decorating contest for large and small businesses,” she said. “This year, we’ll be running game shows on stage during the sneak preview and replaying them during the Day Show.”
The chamber will also be filming short “commercials” at the booths during the day show that will be aired on screens in both rooms, Wehring said.
“We have some exciting grand prizes this year, too,” Wehring said. “For the sneak preview grand prizes are a 4-Day Carnival Cruise out of Galveston Island, sponsored by Cruise Planners with a Value up to $1,200 and a $500 VISA gift card, sponsored by JP Kesselring Farmers Insurance.”
For the Day Show, attendees must complete a scavenger hunt to enter to win a $1,000 VISA gift card, sponsored by Moody Bank or a Queen Size designer mattress and box spring set, sponsored by New Braunfels Mattress.
“You must be present at both of these drawings to win the grand prizes, though,” Wehring said.
Anyone can participate in the show, and it’s not too late to sign up, she added.
“Exhibitor booths are $525 for chamber members and $775 for non-members,” Wehring said. “Anyone can purchase tickets to the show and donate to the silent auction. Sponsorships are reserved for Chamber members only.”
The deadline for a sneak preview ticket will be Thursday, Sept. 5. The deadline for discounted show tickets is Sept. 10 at $5. Tickets will be $8 at the door.
For more information about the business trade show, visit www.TradeShowInNewBraunfels.com.
