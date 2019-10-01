After coming together to quilt a vibrant fiber art piece, the Comal Master Gardeners are hoping the community will come together to help them raise money for local scholarships.
A collaborative fiber art piece inspired by the Lindheimer Haus garden that took close to 130 hours to complete will be featured as a big-ticket item in the Comal Master Gardeners annual auction fundraiser.
“As a tribute to Lindheimer, master gardeners designed a quilted wall hanging, featuring his house and gardens, as a fundraising item for the Comal Master Gardener Scholarship Auction,” said Linda Beverlin, a member of the Comal Master Gardeners and member of the group’s auction committee.
Displaying a beautiful array of pink, white, blue, purple, orange and yellow flowers in a vibrant garden out front of a white and red house, the quilt wall-hanging was assembled by Linda Beverlin and Jean Buddin, and master planned and finished by Kay Zwart of the Comal Master Gardeners.
The fiber art piece can be viewed hanging at the Quilt Haus, located in Market Place Shopping Center, 651 N. Business IH35, Suite 510-520 in New Braunfels until Tuesday, Oct. 8. After Oct. 8, the quilt will be displayed at the auction fundraiser on Oct. 10 at the Seekatz Opera House. Bids for the quilt will be accepted until Oct. 10. The piece will be a part of the event’s live auction.
“The Comal Master Gardeners tend the Lindheimer haus front garden,” Zwart said, something that makes the piece extra unique and special. “Lindheimer was known as the Father of Texas Botany and actually also was the first editor of the Zeitung.”
His home and gardens were added to the National Register of Historic Places listings in Comal County in 1970, and designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1936. The house is now owned and run by the New Braunfels Conservation Society. The Lindheimer House — a one-story fachwerk, saltbox home that was lived in by Ferdinand and his wife Eleanor — is located at 491 Comal Ave, New Braunfels.
As a non-profit educational and charitable association working through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Comal County, the Comal Master Gardeners strive to improve gardening skills throughout the community.
“Program objectives are implemented through the training of local volunteers known as Master Gardeners,” the Comal Master Gardeners’ information webpage states. “We collaborate with AgriLife Extension to conduct youth and community education, establish and maintain demonstration gardens, while providing a speakers bureau.”
The Comal Master Gardeners annual auction fundraiser raises funds for the junior master gardener program, specialty training for Comal Master Gardeners and scholarships to graduating Comal County high school students going into horticulture, said CMG President Bonnie Leitch.
“The event promises to be a fun time, and is a great way to raise funds to give back to the community,” Leitch said. Leitch wrote the official back label on the fiber art piece.
This year’s fundraiser will be 5:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. at Seekatz on Thursday, Oct. 10, with catering by Old River City Café, a cash bar, entertainment by Colton’s Kin and silent and live auction items.
Tickets for the event cost $25 and ticket sales will close Oct. 2.
Raffle tickets will be sold in advance or at the event for $5 each or five for $20.
For more information or questions regarding the piece’s current bid, contact CMGauction2019@gmail.com.
