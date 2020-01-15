A light agenda awaits Comal County Commissioners on Thursday.
Action items include approving the tax assessor-collector’s December collections report, extending an emergency services agreement with Comal Independent School District, extending a 2019 road materials bid agreement and two minor expenditures.
Thursday’s meeting, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels, will be live streamed to the public. To access the video and this week’s agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.