For anyone wondering what to do with their flag when it’s too old to fly, a local Life Scout has an answer.
The New Braunfels Public Library is now home to a flag retirement box, thanks to Mason Mitchell, a scout in New Braunfels Troop 381, as a part of Mitchell’s Eagle Scout Service Project.
Mitchell and fellow troop members dedicated more than 65 services hours toward the construction of the flag collection box.
“The pride and spirit of our country is symbolized in our flag,” Mitchell said. “By responsibly disposing of your flags, you are, in turn, honoring the principles that our country was founded on.”
Before this fall, Mitchell said Troop 381 didn’t have an accessible outlet to collect old flags, which the troop gathers annually for a Flag Retirement Ceremony every Flag Day, June 14. The troop holds the ceremony at VFW Post 7710, where veterans assist and educate scouts in proper flag handling.
Mitchell said that while most people know it’s disrespectful to throw away an American or Texan flag, many people don’t know how to respectfully retire them.
“I know that this community is very patriotic and loves to show their patriotism by displaying the American flag wherever possible. And, when the flag is no longer usable, they would want to dispose of the flag appropriately. However, it can be difficult to do that, since burning in the city limits is very restricted,” said Gretchen Pruett, NBPL director.
According to U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
“From tiny parade flags to the colossal flag flying over the Cemex quarry, Troop 381 retires flags of all shapes and sizes,” Mitchell said. “This is done through the burning ceremony. During this ceremony, old flags are presented one final time and placed into the fire to be properly retired.”
The library box will be accessible seven days a week, Pruett said.
“When the box is full, the library will contact the Boy Scout troop to empty it, and they will hold the flag disposal ceremony each year on Flag Day, in partnership with VFW Post 7710,” Pruett said. “This is a great service to all who love and respect our flag and our country.”
As soon as Mitchell proposed the idea, the library was in full support, Pruett said.
“Personally, I have struggled to find a flag disposal service and I know others have, as well,” Pruett said. “And, the box is very attractive and fits nicely in the library.”
The library is honored and delighted to be hosting this important service, Pruett said. Troops ask all flags be folded properly into a triangle before being put into the box.
“Library staff will have flag folding instructions available for reference,” Pruett said.
For more information about the library’s flag retirement box, contact the New Braunfels Public Library at 830-221-4300.
For more information about Troop 381, visit www.troop381nbtx.org.
