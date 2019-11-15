Judge Bruce Boyer is mulling the guilt or innocence of a Canyon Lake man charged with sexually assaulting a child back in 2004.
Thursday capped the third day of testimony in the trial of Wayne Denton Dickerson, 46, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child that allegedly occurred on or before May 14, 2004.
On Tuesday in Boyer’s 22nd District Court, Dickerson pled guilty to violating bond conditions by contacting the alleged victim, a female relative under the age of 14, on several occasions in 2015.
Attorneys expect it could take several days before Boyer rules on that charge, and Dickerson’s guilt or innocence on the remaining charges, both first-degree felonies that carry between 5 and 99 years to life in prison.
Dickerson is accused of performing oral sex on the girl, then between 2 and 3 years old, who was sleeping in the waterbed he shared with his then-wife, the girl’s mother. He testified he was in a deep sleep and to this day doesn’t remember the incident. On Wednesday, the mother testified she woke up and was furious to see the defendant orally assaulting the toddler.
Defense attorney Anthony Cantrell said it was impossible for the woman to see anything from that side of the bed, and it was the first time in six years she ever mentioned that to his face,” he said.
On Thursday the alleged victim testified she wasn’t told of the incident until years later. She said her mother admitted she lied when she reported it to authorities four years later.
Cantrell said by then the couple were in the middle of a divorce and battling for custody.
“Child Protective Services was about to report there was no evidence of abuse by (the defendant), and she was going to lose the kids,” Cantrell said. “Less than a week later she went to the police.”
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Dickerson’s home and brought him in for questioning early on May 14, 2008. Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary played a tape of Dickerson’s interview with CCSO Det. Jason Nitsch, in which Dickerson repeatedly apologized after his wife slapped him awake and began yelling at him.
Dickerson said it wasn’t unusual for the couple to sexually engage while sleeping, and he said he felt “disgusted” after his wife accused him of performing on the girl.
“So, the oral sex wasn’t made up, right?” the detective asked. “No, it happened,” Dickerson said. “I hate that it happened to this day.”
McCrary said it was impossible for Dickinson, awake or asleep, to make such a mistake.
Dickerson testified the family kept the matter to themselves until years later, when his marriage soured. His wife subsequently moved to Austin after the divorce but the alleged victim and her sister remained with him in their Canyon Lake home.
McCrary asked Dickinson where the girl was sleeping when deputies picked him up.
“Where was (the girl) at the time?” McCrary asked.
“With me,” Dickinson replied.
“In your bed?” McCrary asked.
“Sometimes she did that at night,” Dickinson said.
Cantrell said the woman testified she had sleep disorders, and believes she made the whole thing up.
McCrary said proof that it did happen came in Dickerson’s interview and his written statement for CCSO detectives. Both of which led to his indictment by a Comal County grand jury on the aggravated sexual assault charges on Sept. 3, 2008.
McCrary presented evidence of the 268 voice mails and more than 2,500 text messages he exchanged with the alleged victim, which led to his indictment for violating bond conditions on March 4, 2015.
Dickerson has remained free on bonds totaling $250,000, with his case postponed or amended 38 times since he was first slated for trial on July 13, 2009.
On Nov. 5, Dickerson waived his right to a trial by jury and opted for a bench trial before Boyer. He has applied for probation for violating bond conditions, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
