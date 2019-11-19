An early morning chase that ensued after the theft of a truck and later locked down an elementary school resulted in the arrest of a juvenile suspect, police said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers received a 9-1-1 call at 8:40 a.m. Monday from a man who reported his vehicle was stolen in the 900 block of Eikel Street.
Ferguson said officers located the vehicle, a black Nissan Titan pickup truck, on the southbound Interstate 35 access road.
It made a left-hand turn at Rueckle Road and headed northbound on the access road.
“A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver ignored the officer’s lights and sirens and proceeded to flee at a high rate of speed,” Ferguson said.
The vehicle turned off the access road onto Farm-to-Market Road 1044, when it traveled several miles before turning left onto Klein Road. Ferguson said the suspect eventually stopped the vehicle in the 2900 block of Lonesome Creek Trail and fled on foot.
“The suspect ran across a field in the direction of Voss Farms Elementary School, so officers immediately notified campus officials and the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown,” Ferguson said. “The suspect then ran into the front parking lot of the school, where he was quickly detained without further incident by other responding officers.”
Ferguson said the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Guadalupe County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, and evading arrest leading to bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
Ferguson said an NBPD officer who suffered an ankle injury during the foot pursuit was taken by New Braunfels Fire Department ground EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.
“The school was placed on a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution but at no time were the students or staff of the school involved in the incident or in any danger,” Ferguson said.
Rebecca Villarreal, New Braunfels Independent School District communications director, said the district followed NBPD’s lead.
“Due to the circumstances, NBPD felt that the school should take this precaution,” she said. “The event only lasted a short period of time. The school day resumed as normal after the incident was resolved.”
