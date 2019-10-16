In the past decade, there have been moves made through the Texas legislature to secure funding sources for state transportation projects.
This past legislative session, the 86th, was about maintaining those sources, and protecting them into the future, said Vic Boyer, CEO of the San Antonio Mobility Coalition (SAMCo).
“A few years ago, the state was really struggling with transportation funding,” Boyer said. “In some ways it still is, but it’s way better than what it was.”
Boyer was the featured speaker for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting last week, where he broke down legislative efforts within transportation over the past decade, including the most recent session.
Toll wars
“There was a time when the money coming in from the gas tax registration fees, etc. basically were equal to what was needed to maintain and rebuild old highways, there was very little left over to build anything new,” Boyer said. “Then we had a decade of what I call the toll wars.”
In the end, toll roads were never built, leaving the state without a way to fund new projects, Boyer said.
“You may have heard of Propositions 1 and 7 a few years ago, and that’s something our organization worked on,” Boyer said. “Proposition 1 dedicated a part of oil and gas severance taxes to transportation … it’s running about $1.5 billion a year coming in from that source.”
Proposition 1 passed with an 80% voter approval rate. A couple years later, voters approved Proposition 7, with an 83% approval rate.
“That one puts a portion of the general fund — $2.5 billion if certain thresholds are met in the general fund — into transportation,” Boyer said. “And so together, around $4 billion, and it goes up and down depending on oil and its activity.”
This provided a non-toll source of revenue that has been incredibly helpful to the state and to affording a number of projects that weren’t moving, Boyer said.
Securing the future
“So now the effort was really to maintain those sources,” Boyer said. “Proposition 1 was actually going to expire in five years, believe it or not, just as we were gearing up for all these new projects.”
Sen. Robert Nichols introduced a bill supported by Sen. Donna Campbell to extend it 10 more years, Boyer said.
“So it’s be extended for 10 more years, so Prop 1 will be there for 15 years, hopefully it will be extended because I’m sure we’ll need it again,” Boyer said.
Prop 7 also needed some updates this session due to loose wording, Boyer said.
“There has to be something called a sufficient balance in the Rainy Day Fund before that money is actually used for transportation … and there was no standard of what a sufficient balance is,” Boyer said. “Sen. Jane Nelson wrote a bill backed by Sen. Nichols, … that eventually passed with close unanimity, and that bill now provides a formula for determining what the sufficient balance is.”
That amount is about 7% of the previous biennial budget, Boyer said.
“So basically legislators did some things in the last session that doesn’t absolutely guarantee but makes much more certain that those revenue streams will be there in the future,” Boyer said.
Goals ahead
Boyer also touched on the state’s likely future transportation goals.
Technology will have a significant impact on how future transportation needs are funded, Boyer explained.
“Electric vehicles wouldn’t have to pay the gas tax,” Boyer explained. “Right now, with not too many electric vehicles on the road that doesn’t seem like a big deal, but when they make up 20%, 30%, 40% of the vehicles on the road — that’s going to be a huge reduction in federal funding.”
Discussions about light rails, or high speed rails, have also been heavily talked about, Boyer said.
“It’s been controversial in legislation because it would have to go through people’s land,” Boyer explained. “It’s a sensitive issue.”
The Government Affairs committee meets in Honors Hall at the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce every second Thursday of the month. For more information about the committee, visit www.chamberinnewbraunfels.com/event/government-affairs-committee-meeting/28282/.
